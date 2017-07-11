Funding boost enables young people to stay on in education

A YOUTH project in North Belfast is supporting young people to stay in education and employment, thanks to National Lottery funding.

Streetbeat Youth Project has been awarded £585,375 from Big Lottery Fund’s Empowering Young People Programme for the ASPIRE to Succeed project.

The five-year project is supporting young people aged 14 to 16 from North Belfast who are at risk of not being in education, employment or training.

The project specifically targets young people who are facing issues including family problems, bullying, low self-esteem, poor mental health, and alcohol abuse.

Working in association with the Youth Education Health and Advice initiative which is part of the Ardoyne and Shankill Health Partnership, the project offers support for the young people, including improving motivation, building new skills, improve health and well-being, and improve their educational achievement and employability.

Julie Harrison, Big Lottery Fund NI Chair, said: “I am delighted to announce these grants under the Empowering Young People programme and I want to say thanks to all the National Lottery players who have helped make this possible.

“We want to fund great projects that put young people in the lead in increasing their skills and confidence, and support them to have stronger relationships so they can cope better with the challenges they face and reach their potential. We are looking forward to seeing the positive impact these projects will make for many young people across Northern Ireland.”

