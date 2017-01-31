Free Breakfasts at the Top of the Rock

PASSERS-by were delighted to be greeted at the top of the Whiterock Road by young people from local youth and community group Glór na Móna who were distributing free breakfasts.

In launching their new ‘Bricfeasta Pobail Saor agus Gaelach’ (Free and Gaelic community breakfast) initiative, they were met with widespread positivity and gratitude.

Glór na Móna activist Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh said: “We were met with resounding positivity and thanks from local people who engaged with us and enjoyed some tea/coffee and breakfast at the Top of the Rock. We had been reading about the Black Panthers and were inspired by their legendary breakfast clubs that J Edgar Hoover once described as the greatest threat to American National Security.

“In addition, our film club, Cumann Scannán Loch Lao, have been collaborating with the PPR’s (Participation and Practice of Rights Project) Right 2 Work, Right 2 Welfare campaign and we recently showed the powerfully moving Ken Loach film I Daniel Blake in the Cultúrlann.

“We were shocked to learn that Belfast has 13 food banks in 2017 in communities that are ravaged by unemployment. There is surely no bigger indictment of society and those in power. We also learned that thousands of sick, disabled and unemployed people are being financially sanctioned every month at social security offices whilst jobs are scarce because of failed government policy. These sanctions disproportionately target the people of West Belfast and are creating widespread humiliation and a culture of silence. People are in dire straits, afraid and alone.”

Liam added: “We took this small step to provide a hot breakfast and beverage on a cold morning to anyone who wanted to avail of it. It was well received by everyone we met and proves that we don’t need permission or approval to be kind to our neighbours. Our aim with the Bricfeasta Pobail Saor agus Gaelach is to help instil hope, pride and confidence in our local communities.”

The next Bricfeasta Pobail Saor agus Gaelach will be held on Friday, February 24 and the last Friday of every month thereafter from 7.am. Help and support are welcome. If you’re interested in supporting this initiative and/or working along with Glór na Móna contact oifig@glornamona.com or call 02890 234442.