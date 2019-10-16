Frampton and Conlan set for American adventure

THE United States beckons for Carl Frampton and Michael Conlan as both are in action across the pond in the space of two weeks before Christmas.

First up, Frampton will hope to close out what has been a frustrating 2019 when he returns to action against the undefeated Tyler McCreary at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas on November 30.

‘The Jackal’ has been out of the ring following his unsuccessful challenge to IBF featherweight champions Josh Warrington in Manchester last December after a freak accident ahead of a planned August comeback against Emmanuel Dominguez in Philadelphia left him with a hand injury forced him to withdraw just days out.

That slice of misfortune threw his plans for a world title challenge towards the end of this year in tatters and also hit him hard in the pocket with his first fight of a promotional deal with Top Rank fell by the wayside.

However, now fully healed, he is ready to step back between the ropes and will take on American hopeful McCreary over 10 rounds at a 128lb catch-weight, just short of the super-featherweight limit, as he aims to secure a world title challenge at a third weight next year.

It will be a return to Las Vegas for Frampton who last boxed there in January 2017 in a WBA featherweight title defeat to Leo Santa Cruz at the MGM Grand and he is delighted to finally have his ring return secured.

“I’m delighted to be making a comeback after what has been a horrific year in my career,” Frampton said.

“I didn’t get the Top Rank deal off to an ideal start, but coming back in Vegas is great for me, especially against a really strong opponent. It needed to be someone who would test me.

“McCreary is a quality opponent, but if I want to be competing against the top guys in the world, which I believe I can, then I need to be beating guys like him and doing it in style.”

Conlan

Two weeks later on December 14 at Madison Square Garden, Conlan will finally get his shot at redemption against Olympic Games foe Valdimir Nikitin.

The West Belfast man was honoured as one of 12 Young Ambassadors at the Belfast International Homecoming this week, hosted by Aisling Events, and he will again represent his city with distinction when he makes the trip to New York in December to finally right the wrong of what happened at the Rio Games.

Conlan was due to face the Russian on August 3 at the Falls Park, but a bicep injury forced Nikitin to withdraw and instead the West Belfast man stopped Diego Alberto Ruiz in front of a sold-out crowd of 10,000.

This will mark the Cavendish Street man’s 13th professional outing and his sixth at the famous New York City venue, although this card will take place in the main arena with Conlan having made the Theatre his home from home.

He did reference Nikitin’s August withdrawal on Twitter when announcing the fight was rescheduled for December saying: “I just hope he turns up this time.”

That should be the case as both men are promoted by Top Rank who have been keen to match them, as has broadcaster ESPN and it now seems all will get their wish as the pair get set to trade leather for a third time having met twice in the amateurs including that infamous Olympic Games tussle.

“I’m beyond excited to fight for the sixth time in my favourite venue in the world, the Mecca of Boxing, Madison Square Garden,” Conlan said.

“The boxing fans in New York City have been incredibly supportive of my career, and I look forward to putting on another great show for them, as well as my Irish fans coming over for this massive holiday event.

“Vladimir Nikitin and I have unfinished business from the 2016 Olympics, and I can’t wait until December 14 to set the record straight.”

Nikitin has had a slower start to life in the paid ranks, but didn’t actually make the shift until 2018 and has racked up three wins, so this will represent a huge opportunity for the Russian to set the record straight and kick-start his pro career.

“Michael Conlan has done a lot of talking about me and our Olympic fight over the last few years. The talking finally ends December 14,” Nikitin said.

“He’s bitter over our last fight and can’t accept the result. Well, my hand will be raised once again.”