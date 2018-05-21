Family in lucky escape as stolen car smashes into garden wall

A FAMILY had a lucky escape after death drivers ploughed through their garden wall on the lower Falls at the weekend.

Their young son was in a shed just inches away from the impact when the incident happened in Lisvarna Place on Friday afternoon.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News at the scene the teenager revealed: “I was in the shed at the time and I didn’t really hear anything but I turned and just saw the car mounting the kerb and coming towards the wall.”

His father said: “I was in the house and I just heard this boom and there they were straight through our wall and into next door’s. I was petrified because my son was in the garden at the time but luckily it just missed the shed. They started the car up again then drove off to the next street and set it on fire as they fled. I mean, just look at the amount of young kids coming from the school here they were everywhere when this happened.”

Neighbours condemned the incident, calling on local representatives to take action now.

“I was making my lunch when I heard this loud squeaking noise coming from the front of the house and when I came out a car was on fire just metres from our gate,” said one “We have constantly been at City Hall trying to get people to take notice and take action but nothing ever comes of it. They were supposed to do things to tackle this behaviour a few years ago but nothing was done and so it goes on each and every week. I’m actually rebuilding my own front wall at the minute and I am concerned that they will come in and just tear it down with their stolen cars again.

“The way they attack the cars and even the residents when behind the wheel is vicious. They’re clearly high on drugs and get a kick out of it and our MPs need to change the law because whatever it is they’re doing now clearly isn’t working.”

Police are appealing for information following reports of a car having struck a number of other vehicles in the Springfield Road area at around 1.10pm before colliding with the walls of the properties a short time later.

The car believed to have been involved, a silver Peugeot 206, was discovered on fire on Ross Road just before 1.30pm.

Inspector David McBride said: “While I would like to thank the public who have already come forward and given us information about these incidents, I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the car being driven erratically or either of the collisions, to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 598 07/05/18.”

