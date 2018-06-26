Falls Park event space set to welcome up to 10,000 fans for August Féile

ANOTHER significant piece in the Falls Park and City Cemetery Masterplan has been slotted into place with the imminent completion of a 10,000-person venue space.

Work has been proceeding frantically at the event space, which is where the Féile Big Top tent once stood, as the countdown to the August festival gathers pace.

Although the event space will be used as Féile’s home base for their outdoor concerts, Teddy Bears picnic and Carnival Parade, the ground, newly seeded and grassed, is open for all organisations throughout the city to use.

“If we get weather like this we are anticipating up to 10,000, 12,000 people per night from across the city coming to celebrate and attend Féile’s quartet of concerts,” said Féile Director Kevin Gamble. “This is a flat, purpose-built event space, Council have invested close to £300,000 into this and it’s very much a year round event space. The event space will be the jewel in the crown for Féile this year, for us there is a real sense of excitement in the area as we prepare to welcome headline acts here in August.”

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey added: “The Falls Park is really starting to take shape. This new space has been designed to undertake the usage that is due to happen once the headline acts come to perform in August. Belfast City Council have really stepped up to the mark here and I would urge people to get their tickets fast as they are selling really quickly for this first class line up as we prepare to celebrate 30 years of Féile an Phobail.”

Local Sinn Féin Councillor Steven Corr said: “This work comes off the back of the opening of the 3G pitch and changing rooms in the Falls Park and furthers complements the work of Belfast City Council’s masterplan for the area.”

