Edith celebrates her 100th birthday with family

THERE were birthday celebrations of a unique kind at Lansdowne Care Home on the Somerton Road on Monday as their eldest resident celebrated her 100th birthday.

Born on January 29, 1918, Edith Manderson grew up in Larne before moving to Belfast after she was married in 1951. Edith was the youngest of nine girls from a close-knit family and spent most of her working life as a bookkeeper.

Longevity is not uncommon in the family – Edith’s older sister was 106-years-old when she passed away two years ago.

Edith has been a resident of Lansdowne Care Home for ten years and enjoyed a 100th birthday celebration party with family on Monday afternoon to mark the big day.

Granddaughter, Karen Stewart said it was a proud occasion for all the family.

“Edith was always very brainy and active. She walked everywhere so maybe that is the secret to a long and healthy life.

“She was in hospital recently but thankfully she made it to see this day.

“I don’t know whether she is aware just how old she actually is. I think she is a bit overwhelmed by the whole occasion.

“We are very proud as a family. There are not many people who reach that age. It’s a big achievement and amazing to see.”

