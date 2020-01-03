Discover the beauty of Africa in Belfast

HOW Do I Pronounce Your Name? That’s a common question. No worries. I can’t even think of how I’ll start pronouncing your very difficult Irish first name. Foreigners will take time to digest the following Gaelic names: Caoimhe, Oisín, Siobhán, Niamh and a host of others. There is a historical context to this and this could just be the colonial remnants that were left in Africa as official languages! But that’s not an excuse, we must spell your names correctly and we hope you compliment migrants likewise. Udhi nade jo Belfast? (how are you all the people of Belfast). Its dholuo language spoken by people of the Luo community. The Luos were split around the East African borders of Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda South Sudan by migration southwards and during the remapping of Africa in 1885. That’s a story for another day. Luo is among hundreds of different African languages and dialects spoken in Belfast. Most Africans are in many cases authoritatively bilingual, spoken and written, no supernatural powers there, just a fact of life and that’s before you include the colonial language English, French etc, so effectively trilingual. In many encounters Africans residing in Ireland are often politely teased with the query, can you speak African please? Honestly, we don’t get offended by that question, generally the interlocutor would probably have assumed that “Africa” is a Pan-African language. I wish! The continent has over 3,000 languages, dialects and subcultures. Notwithstanding, the four countries listed above are just a small fraction of African nationalities in Belfast. There are many. The population of perhaps the total sum of 54 African countries as represented in Belfast could be in the thousands – although being hypothetical is not my cup of tea. West and North Belfast are probably the more African by headcount, followed by South and then East of the city. Some African countries are more visible than others here and we shall come to that in one of my future writings here at Andersonstown News. I just can’t wait. There is so much to explore in the lives of Africans in West and the rest of Belfast; when you are inside the broth, it is the freshness you will get in this column moving forward, the smell, beauty and finesse of Africa. Having authored articles on migration in this past decade, it will certainly be a new environment to revisit, new faces, adults and also growing youthful population of first, second and third generation people who were either born in Africa or strongly identify with the continent because of family ties, social or legal reasons. n Elly Omondi Odhiambo is a freelance writer based in Belfast.
Online January 3, 2020
By Elly Omondi Odhiambo
Please follow and like us:
Search The Site
Twitter Feeds
Gerard Mulhern@puntersgHeartbreaking news emerging tonight of the death of young Eoin Hamill of Gleann Boxing Club 💔 Thoughts and Prayers… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…27 minutes ago03 January 2020
Gerard Mulhern@puntersgRT @dizzydb: It’s January. It’s 2020. It’s parkrun eve. If you haven’t signed up, do it now parkrun.org.uk/register/?sect… See yis in the am....…2 hours ago03 January 2020
Gerard Mulhern@puntersg6/4 Johnbb 2.55 5/2 Fiddlerontheroof 2.25 5/1 Totterdown 3.35 #SaturdayBets #Sandown #WinTrixie3 hours ago03 January 2020
Anthony Neeson@NeekyatnRT @juleser1: Whole day spent traveling today for a meeting between @JulianSmithUK and @CnaG that was cancelled 10 minutes before it was to…3 hours ago03 January 2020
Anthony Neeson@NeekyatnRT @squinteratn: As I sit wondering what the upshot of Trump's crazy decision to bomb Iraq is going to mean, I recall that our famously mid…3 hours ago03 January 2020
Anthony Neeson@NeekyatnRT @Paul_Doherty__: In the @ATownNews this week talking about our upcoming #Foodstock events, raising awareness of poverty in West Belfast…7 hours ago03 January 2020
Andersonstown News@ATownNewsRT @BBCArchive: #OnthisDay 1971: The Open University first broadcast on BBC Two. The new university reached out to its first students throu…8 hours ago03 January 2020
Andersonstown News@ATownNewsRT @ErvineLinda: Join us for the first Gaelic Bus 🚌 Tour of 2020. £10 for a 2 hour tour. musicglue.com/east-belfast-m… pic.twitter.com/3Pf8nMVkmi8 hours ago03 January 2020
Andersonstown News@ATownNewsRT @ErvineLinda: A favourite moment from 2019 - Turas winning the Aisling Irish Language Award. @BelfastTuras @ebelfastmission https:/…8 hours ago03 January 2020
Andersonstown News@ATownNewsRT @puntersg: #PGMediaPoll - Right we had the Brown/Red Sauce debate last week on the Fry which Brown won with 70% of the poll - this week…9 hours ago03 January 2020
Squinter@squinteratnAs I sit wondering what the upshot of Trump's crazy decision to bomb Iraq is going to mean, I recall that our famou… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…9 hours ago03 January 2020
Andersonstown News@ATownNewsRT @Paul_Doherty__: In the @ATownNews this week talking about our upcoming #Foodstock events, raising awareness of poverty in West Belfast…9 hours ago03 January 2020
North Belfast News@NorthBelfastNewRT @conormaskey: Privileged to be nominated to follow in the footsteps of Danny Lavery, Tierna Cunningham, Mary Ellen Campbell and John Fin…9 hours ago03 January 2020
Squinter@squinteratnRT @RBlackPA: When you go searching for a document you hid too well and find all sorts instead. I present my first Belfast Telegraph appear…9 hours ago03 January 2020
David Mohan@DavidMohan99RT @PandaHands74: For the few people at the back of the class that haven't been paying attention. pic.twitter.com/MrLgA4qine10 hours ago03 January 2020
Conor McParland@cmcparland91RT @GaryLineker: Seems @realDonaldTrump is the only man who’s worked out how to stop Liverpool winning the Premier League.11 hours ago03 January 2020
Anthony Neeson@NeekyatnRT @celtic_society: Another incredible donation received by our Society - some of the oldest material we’ve ever seen. Details here: 👇 @cel…13 hours ago03 January 2020
Andersonstown News@ATownNewsRT @lamhdheargclg: Thanks to the @ATownNews for the quality double page feature of our festive FUNdamentals session. pic.twitter.com/7nDHKFnC3M23 hours ago02 January 2020
Conor McParland@cmcparland91RT @NorthBelfastNew: The first paper of 2020 is on sale now! #FRONTPAGE pic.twitter.com/LhYLgRlBHZ1 day ago02 January 2020
Paddy Tierney@PaddyTierney21RT @puntersg: AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Hurling Championship semi-final Naomh Éanna CLG v Tullaroan (Saturday, 1.30pm, Parnell Park) Pad…1 day ago02 January 2020
Paddy Tierney@PaddyTierney21RT @puntersg: CRUMLIN Star will look to pull off another shock result in the fifth round of the Irish Cup when they take on Ballymena Unite…1 day ago02 January 2020
Conor McParland@cmcparland91RT @SPARcraic10k: 🤔Thinking of registering for the SPAR Craic 10k 2020❓ Register now with our early bird price of £15😎 Ends January 5th -…1 day ago02 January 2020
North Belfast News@NorthBelfastNewThe first paper of 2020 is on sale now! #FRONTPAGE pic.twitter.com/LhYLgRlBHZ1 day ago02 January 2020
Paddy Tierney@PaddyTierney21Apparently @CathalMcshane to Aussie Rules is a done deal. One of the most improved footballers at inter-county leve… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…2 days ago01 January 2020
Conor McParland@cmcparland91RT @OfficialPDC: 🏆 PETER WRIGHT IS THE WORLD CHAMPION 🏆 PETER WRIGHT WINS THE 2019/20 WILLIAM HILL WORLD DARTS CHAMPIONSHIP! Sheer emotio…2 days ago01 January 2020
David Mohan@DavidMohan99I've had a good run. Two weeks or so of catching up with family, friends and the things that actually matter. Chest… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…2 days ago01 January 2020
Paddy Tierney@PaddyTierney21Looking forward to the #pdcworldchampionship final tonight- think @MvG180 wins 7-42 days ago01 January 2020
Paddy Tierney@PaddyTierney21RT @itvracing: Ladies & gentlemen, we've got a new pundit... Tubbs McNally, take it away 🎤 Watch LIVE 📺 @ITV 📱 bit.ly/2SJbr1X…2 days ago01 January 2020
BMGsport@BMG_sportRT @ATownNews: Wishing all our readers & advertisers a peaceful, productive & prosperous 2020. Go raibh athbhliain faoi shéan is faoi mhais…3 days ago31 December 2019
North Belfast News@NorthBelfastNewRT @johnfinucane: The release of State Papers once again show the need for a full inquiry into my fathers murder. The latest revelations a…4 days ago30 December 2019
North Belfast News@NorthBelfastNewDetectives investigating the deaths of two people at a flat in Kinnaird Close in north Belfast have made an arrest.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…2 weeks ago23 December 2019
North Belfast News@NorthBelfastNewBREAKING: Police confirm bodies of two people discovered in a flat in Kinnaird Close. twitter.com/PSNIBelfastN/s…2 weeks ago23 December 2019
Evan Short@evansmsRT @puntersg: Last day with this one who retires after 30 years at the @ATownNews. Absolute pleasure to work alongside. Here's to a healthy…2 weeks ago20 December 2019
BMGsport@BMG_sportConlan satisfies his Nikitin craving with comprehensive win belfastmediagroup.com/conlan-satisfi… pic.twitter.com/sloPqWXhCy3 weeks ago15 December 2019
BMGsport@BMG_sportRepeat or the ultimate revenge? belfastmediagroup.com/repeat-or-the-… pic.twitter.com/36mm2GGYAT3 weeks ago14 December 2019
BMGsport@BMG_sportCacace ready to seize his big chance belfastmediagroup.com/cacace-ready-t… via @ATownNews1 month ago30 November 2019
BMGsport@BMG_sportFrampton set to put frustrating year behind him on Vegas return belfastmediagroup.com/frampton-set-t…1 month ago30 November 2019