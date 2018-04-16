Director Ken Loach set for West Belfast talk

AS part of the Belfast Film Festival, St Mary’s University College is set to welcome acclaimed director Ken Loach on Tuesday April 17 at 1.30pm. In conjunction with Féile an Phobail the renowned film maker will discuss the current political situation, his political beliefs and the influences on his work with Eilish Rooney from the Ulster University.

A twice Palme d’Or recipient for his films The Wind That Shakes the Barley and most recently I, Daniel Blake, his film Kes was voted the seventh greatest British film of the 20th century in a poll by the British Film Institute.

Féile an Phobail Director Kevin Gamble said he was delighted to welcome the filmmaker into the heart of West Belfast.

“Ken Loach’s work has consistently and courageously taken on issues of social injustice both in film and on television and to have him participate in a Féile event in our 30th birthday year is very exciting. This is an afternoon, not to be missed,” he said.

This is a non-ticketed event with unreserved seating, so those wishing to attend are advised to just go along on the day. Please be advised that there is no onsite parking so attendees are encouraged to car share or use public transport. For enquiries please email info@feilebelfast.com.