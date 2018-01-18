Derry Girls get the Truly Fare treatment

RENOWNED West Belfast school uniform stockist Truly Fare say their team are delighted to see their designs dressing the stars of Channel 4’s latest success – Derry Girls.

The community go-to for all school uniform and communion needs these past 30 years, the shop was approached by the production company Hat Trick to design and make the all-important all-girl Our Lady Immaculate College fictional uniform and crest.

Channel 4’s Derry Girls has been the surprise hit of the new year, hitting the screens on Thursday evenings.

“We had a very quick timescale to design and make the uniforms,” said owner Frank Cahill.

“We knew that the uniform had to be green specifically and have that real, neat, clean finish. We had to make up quite a lot of samples and badge up the jumpers.

“A lot of the extras from the show are from Coláiste Feirste so we were able to use their jumpers and then cover up the crest with the fictional Immaculate one,” he said.

“We provided the shirts, blazers and tie samples and the production company also bought the socks and tights off us for the actors too. They also wanted some of our First Holy Communion stock as well so it has been brilliant seeing the designs on the TV.

“We actually didn’t realise how much the uniform would be playing a part as the girls do spend a lot of time in their school. We are used to seeing our school uniforms and the pupils walking up and down the Falls and Andersonstown Road but now it’s every Thursday night on Channel 4,” he laughed.