AHEAD of this weekend’s highly anticipated Darkness Into Light walk all participants are being asked to be aware of the important parking information.

Hannahstown Community Association and Lámh Dhearg would like to advise that the Darkness into Light route will be closed to all traffic from 3.30am to 6.30am. A long stay car park is available at the Lámh Dhearg carpark and will be open to walkers/runners from 3am on Saturday May 11 and operated on a first come first served basis until 3.30am. It will remain closed from 3.30am and until everyone has completed the course which will be around 6am. Parking is available for Blue Badge holders at Lámh Dhearg clubrooms.

Anyone wishing to leave straight after completing the course should park in the short stay car park at St Joseph’s Church on the Hannahstown Hill as the Lámh Dhearg car park will remain closed until everyone has competed the course.

A park and ride facility will also operate from the Kennedy Centre with a bus leaving at 3:15am sharp and will return from Hannahstown at approximately 6:15am People are being advised to drive carefully and give priority to pedestrians at all times. Those wishing to enrol for the event can still do so at www.darknessintolight.ie/event/hannahstown

There will be a registration session in the clubrooms on Thursday night between 7 and 8.30.T-shirts will be supplied on first come first serve basis.

