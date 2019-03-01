Conlan Féile fight looks on the cards

WEST Belfast boxer Michael Conlan has hinted heavily that his biggest fight to date will take place on home turf as part of this August’s Féile an Phobail.

Speculation is growing that the Cavendish Street WBO Inter-Continental feather-weight champion will top the bill and potentially face Top Rank stablemate Vladmir Nikitin in front of 15,000 adoring fans in the Falls Park.

While no date has been confirmed for the fight night, Michael Conlan has revealed he will fight at home for the second time in his professional career this summer and believes he will fight at a festival that takes place on his door step.

Speaking on the US-based TalkBox Podcast Michael Conlan said: “This year is going to be a huge one for me in terms of fighting back at home.

“I am going to be fighting at my Irish festival back home and it’s huge.

“It’s 15,000 people at the door and the potential opponent at the minute is the Russian, who notoriously got the decision over me at the Olympics, so that’s the big one for this year.”

Last August following the success of Féile an Phobail’s outdoor events space at the Falls Park, boxer Conlan tweeted that he wanted to fight in the venue during this year’s Féile.

The former World Amateur Champion and Olympic medallist tweeted: “Amazing night at the Féile watching the @wolfetones! Unbelieveable job done by everyone @FeileBelfast for all the events they put on over the last 10 days! Maybe next year I can have my home fight at it, 10k & in the Falls Park @trboxing #WeAreFeile30.”