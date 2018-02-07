Clonard set to welcome The Priests

CLONARD Monastery is set to be filled with song as part of the annual Féile an Earraigh with The Priests confirmed for Wednesday March 14.

Supported by the wonderful Bernadette Morris, this is the first concert announcement in Féile’s 30th birthday year and is the first of many exciting announcements to come.

Féile an Phobail Director Kevin Gamble said: ”We are absolutely thrilled to once again bring The Priests live in concert to the wonderful surroundings of Clonard Monastery, supported by Bernadette Morris. As part of our 30-year celebrations, we are aiming to bring the best acts and artists into West Belfast and this event definitely sits up with the best.

“The last time we had The Priests in the programme the event sold out within hours, and we are once again anticipating a massive demand for tickets for this not to be missed concert.”

Tickets are priced at £22 and are available from all Ticketmaster outlets.