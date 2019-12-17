Christmas appeal to help those most in need exceeds expectations

THE two women behind a drop-off point for winter coats to help keep those in need warm this Christmas have spoken of the “overwhelming generosity and goodwill of people” which they say has exceeded their expectations.

North Belfast friends Marney Magee and Luighseach McCann began hanging coats on the railings of St Mary’s Church, Chapel Lane, and on the trees in Bank Square with the simple message: ‘If you need one, then take one.’

Marney said that both she and Luighseach had been inspired by what they saw in Dublin with the hanging of coats on the Ha’penny Bridge. “We asked for donations from family and friends first, our cars were packed come Sunday and we started hanging out the clothes with some signs asking those in need to take a coat,” said Marney. “We had quite a few homeless people ask us for coats, jumpers, we were handing them out, which clearly demonstrated a need. As word got out people were coming from outside the city with more clothes and toiletries.”

Marney said that she had been in contact with the Welcome Organisation and Twisted Sister as they “do this work all the time and we are just trying to help”. “Every time people leave donations we just feel like crying with the generosity. The donations have been left for those most in need and we can’t thank people enough.”

She continued: “This appeal is not just for Christmas, if people are in poverty they are in poverty. It has demonstrated the kindness of people and it’s not about judgment. This time of year we can all afford a wee bit of kindness.

“We had intended to be here until Friday December 20 but due to the amount of stuff that is being donated we had to cease taking donations last Thursday.

“We want to say thank you to everyone who donated clothes, hats, gloves and toiletries and to St Mary’s for allowing us to store some of the clothes before they opened their Nativity.”

Please follow and like us: