Chance of a lifetime for young performers

FORMED in July 2010, the Grand Opera House Summer Youth Production is set to return in July for its ninth year.

And the north’s largest youth theatre production is looking for talented young performers to star in not one but two unmissable productions – Miss Saigon School Edition (for 16-18-year-olds) and Bugsy Malone (for 10-18-year-olds).

The first stage auditions will take place on Sunday, February 10 to decide who will perform on the historic Grand Opera House stage this summer.

Áine Dolan is the Creative Learning Manager behind the Summer Youth Production and explained more about this year’s performances.

“We have been running these for nine years now and each year we do a full-scale musical in the main theatre of the Grand Opera House.

“Each year we have around 200 young people who take part. They rehearse and finish within ten days. It’s intense but really fun and enjoyable at the same time.

“The project terminates with a number of public performances.

“The young people don’t necessary need to have any experience. The productions are open for all young people who have experience in performing arts to those who have never done anything like this before. We welcome everybody.

“The project is an opportunity for young people to learn about the performing arts, make new friends and perform on the Grand Opera House stage which is always the thing people are most excited about.

“We have a good team of experienced theatre practitioners who are all really respected in their field.”

Miss Saigon School Edition is a new performance for this year and will take the form of a specially-adapted version of the famous West End show.

The show is set in the backdrop of the Vietnam War and tells the story of a GI who falls in love with a young Vietnamese girl.

“The music is just stunning. It’s a spectacular show,” added Áine.

“We are in the process of getting our set and everything in order. It is something for us all to really look forward to.

“Miss Saigon School Edition has never been performed in the north before so it is a really good opportunity for young people to get involved in a show like this.

“Any young person who has an interest in a career in the performing arts should definitely consider an audition.

“It will be a very unique opportunity for young people.”

Auditions for the 2019 Summer Youth Productions of Miss Saigon School Edition (for 16-18-year-olds) and Bugsy Malone (for 10-18-year-olds) take place on Sunday, February 10.

For more information and to register your interest, please download and complete the Registration form at https://www.goh.co.uk/syp-misssaigon/

Return your form to Una McKeague, Creative Learning Assistant, Grand Opera House, Great Victoria Street, Belfast, BT2 7HR. Closing date for registration is Monday, February 4, 2019.

