Celebrating Maths Week with books and numbers

BELVOIR Park Primary School pupils, their parents, family and teachers took part in a special interactive Maths Homework Club at Ormeau Library as part of Maths Week Ireland 2018.

The fun maths challenge with maths entertainer Caroline Ainslie was part of a host of events taking place across Northern Ireland to mark Maths Week 2018.

Over 370,000 people across the island of Ireland got involved in Maths Week at schools and colleges including Ulster University, Queen’s University Belfast, Stranmillis University College, W5 and Armagh Planetarium.

A team of mathemagicians, puzzlers and entertainers also presented at nursing homes in South and East Belfast.

Maths-mania descended on Victoria Square with a free to the public ‘Maths in the City’ event aimed at families, little ones and maths-lovers of all ages to experience a fun-filled afternoon break from the hustle and bustle of city centre shopping.

Maths Week is the biggest celebration of mathematics of its kind on the island and aims to promote the benefits of maths to pupils and the wider community. The all-island event, supported locally by Northern Ireland science industry panel MATRIX through the Department for the Economy, promotes a positive image of mathematics and its applications in everyday life.

For more information on all things mathematical visit www.mathsweek.ie.