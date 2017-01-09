SINN Féin president Gerry Adams has reiterated his call for First Minister Arlene Foster to stand aside saying she has a ‘clear conflict of interest’ in the RHI scandal. Speaking at a commemoration to Seán Sabhat in Limerick to mark the 60th anniversary of his death, Mr Adams said Sinn Féin wouldn’t compromise on their […]
Arlene Foster has ‘conflict of interest’ over RHI – Adams
More heat than light at City Council meeting
BELFAST City Council has always been known for providing more heat than light during its debates so it was apt that the representatives on the lowest rung of the political ladder would want their say on the Renewable Heat Incentive scandal at January’s monthly meeting on Tuesday. Councillors in the Dome discuss Stormont issues a […]
Council throws weight behind RHI public inquiry
BELFAST City Council last night (Tuesday) passed a motion calling for a full public inquiry into Stormont’s ‘cash-for-ash’ scandal. The Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme, which was set up by First Minister and DUP leader Arlene Foster, is set to run £490m over budget. The motion, proposed by independent councillor Ruth Patterson, was passed by […]
Lagan past becomes part of Minnowburn’s future
WOOD that was once the decking of Belfast’s Lagan Weir footbridge has found a new lease of life thanks to some creative upcycling by conservation charity, the National Trust. Upcycling is a buzzword at the moment as people seek creative ways to turn unwanted goods into something new. The National Trust recently showed just how […]
Christmas misery for thugs’ victims
RAMPAGING thugs have brought misery to South Belfast in a series of attacks that have taken the sparkle off the season for the victims. A home intrusion in the Lisburn Road area by an armed gang left two young men requiring hospital treatment, while a car stolen from the Finaghy area was recovered by police […]
Gift tribute to RVH united
BIG-hearted staff and friends of An Droichead in South Belfast have joined together to raise £7,500 for the Children’s Haematology Unit in the Royal Victoria Hospital. The generous donation comes after 18-month-old Conor Maguire from An Droichead’s daycare facility was diagnosed with leukemia. The Maguire family, from the Market area, say they are eternally grateful […]