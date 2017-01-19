MICHAEL Conlan has promised his debut at Madison Square Garden’s Theatre on St Patrick’s Day will be something special. The 24-year-old West Belfast man, who has relocated to Los Angeles, takes on Tim Ibarra (4-4) over six rounds with a huge number of fans expected to make the trip for the professional bow of the […]
Conlan promises his St Patrick’s Day debut will be ‘something special’
Appeal for info on ’72 shooting
LAWYERS acting for the family of a South Belfast man shot dead in 1972 have issued an appeal for anyone who may have information about the killing to come forward. At approximately 8.30pm on July 21, 1972, Joseph Patrick Downey was shot and fatally wounded during an alleged gun battle between the British army, loyalists […]
NI Assembly elections date set for March 2
THE north will go to the polls on Thursday, March 2 to elect a new Assembly after Secretary of State James Brokenshire yesterday triggered an election – as expected. Mr Brokenshire was legally obliged to call the election after negotiations failed. Sinn Fein did not nominate a Deputy First Minister to replace Martin McGuinness, who […]
Runners take it as red
A LOCAL charity is urging the public to ‘Dress to Kill Heart Disease’ by donning red for a range of events this February – including a Red Dress Fun Run at Stormont. NI Chest Heart and Stroke’s Red Dress campaign is being launched to raise awareness of women’s heart disease, which is the biggest killer […]
Parents warned over unruly kids
THE South Belfast PSNI have issued a stark warning to teenagers and their parents after groups of young drinkers brought mayhem to three different areas at the weekend. Hundreds of teenagers attacked police at the Market/Waterfront and Sandy Row while a gang took over the popular Woodlands sports area at Finaghy. Posting on the PSNI […]
Arlene Foster has ‘conflict of interest’ over RHI – Adams
SINN Féin president Gerry Adams has reiterated his call for First Minister Arlene Foster to stand aside saying she has a ‘clear conflict of interest’ in the RHI scandal. Speaking at a commemoration to Seán Sabhat in Limerick to mark the 60th anniversary of his death, Mr Adams said Sinn Féin wouldn’t compromise on their […]