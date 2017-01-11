A LOCAL charity is urging the public to ‘Dress to Kill Heart Disease’ by donning red for a range of events this February – including a Red Dress Fun Run at Stormont. NI Chest Heart and Stroke’s Red Dress campaign is being launched to raise awareness of women’s heart disease, which is the biggest killer […]
Runners take it as red
Parents warned over unruly kids
THE South Belfast PSNI have issued a stark warning to teenagers and their parents after groups of young drinkers brought mayhem to three different areas at the weekend. Hundreds of teenagers attacked police at the Market/Waterfront and Sandy Row while a gang took over the popular Woodlands sports area at Finaghy. Posting on the PSNI […]
Arlene Foster has ‘conflict of interest’ over RHI – Adams
SINN Féin president Gerry Adams has reiterated his call for First Minister Arlene Foster to stand aside saying she has a ‘clear conflict of interest’ in the RHI scandal. Speaking at a commemoration to Seán Sabhat in Limerick to mark the 60th anniversary of his death, Mr Adams said Sinn Féin wouldn’t compromise on their […]
More heat than light at City Council meeting
BELFAST City Council has always been known for providing more heat than light during its debates so it was apt that the representatives on the lowest rung of the political ladder would want their say on the Renewable Heat Incentive scandal at January’s monthly meeting on Tuesday. Councillors in the Dome discuss Stormont issues a […]
Council throws weight behind RHI public inquiry
BELFAST City Council last night (Tuesday) passed a motion calling for a full public inquiry into Stormont’s ‘cash-for-ash’ scandal. The Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme, which was set up by First Minister and DUP leader Arlene Foster, is set to run £490m over budget. The motion, proposed by independent councillor Ruth Patterson, was passed by […]
Lagan past becomes part of Minnowburn’s future
WOOD that was once the decking of Belfast’s Lagan Weir footbridge has found a new lease of life thanks to some creative upcycling by conservation charity, the National Trust. Upcycling is a buzzword at the moment as people seek creative ways to turn unwanted goods into something new. The National Trust recently showed just how […]