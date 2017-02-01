WORK has started on a new state-of-the-art children’s play park and sensory and therapy garden on derelict land the Blacks Road. The site had up to recently been derelict wasteland which attracted a lot of anti-social activity. Speaking to the South Belfast News, local Sinn Féin Councillor Matt Garrett said: “When I took up my […]
Work begins on notorious South Belfast anti-social magnet
City Hall’s big plans for future open to the public
BELFAST residents have been invited to an information session to make their views known on the development of the city over the next 20 years. The question that Belfast City Council is asking residents is, how do you want to see your city grow? As a result the Council has launched a plan for the […]
Frampton shows his class after Las Vegas defeat
IT was not to be for Carl Frampton at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday night as ‘The Jackal’ was narrowly edged out by Leo Santa Cruz in their WBA featherweight rematch, writes David Mohan in Las Vegas. The scores read 115-113 on two of the cards with the third judge scoring it a […]
Deal with the past before a new Executive
A LEADING victims’ campaigner has said that no new Executive should be formed following the elections without a clear strategy for dealing with legacy issues. Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Director of Relatives for Justice Mark Thompson said “legacy is the defining issue for victims and their families in the upcoming election”. The Executive collapsed […]
Showcasing community harmony
A BELFAST music and dance group is doing its bit to symbolise the new future of relationships in the north. Formed in summer 2015, the Hounds of Ulster musicians and the McCullough/Curran school of Irish dancing collaborated to create a specially choreographed short Irish dance to music performed by known as Hounds Music. Since these […]
Blacks Road OAP viciously beaten
A 72-YEAR-OLD cancer survivor has spoken of his shock after he was dragged from his car and subjected to a vicious and unprovoked attack just yards from his Blacks Road home. Charlie Hill was driving to a doctor’s appointment around 2pm on Wednesday past when the assault happened. “I had a doctor’s appointment that afternoon […]