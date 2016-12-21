Archive | South Belfast News RSS feed for this section
Lagan past becomes part of Minnowburn’s future

WOOD that was once the decking of Belfast’s Lagan Weir footbridge has found a new lease of life thanks to some creative upcycling by conservation charity, the National Trust. Upcycling is a buzzword at the moment as people seek creative ways to turn unwanted goods into something new. The National Trust recently showed just how […]

Christmas misery for thugs’ victims

RAMPAGING thugs have brought misery to South Belfast in a series of attacks that have taken the sparkle off the season for the victims. A home intrusion in the Lisburn Road area by an armed gang left two young men requiring hospital treatment, while a car stolen from the Finaghy area was recovered by police […]

Gift tribute to RVH united

BIG-hearted staff and friends of An Droichead in South Belfast have joined together to raise £7,500 for the Children’s Haematology Unit in the Royal Victoria Hospital. The generous donation comes after 18-month-old Conor Maguire from An Droichead’s daycare facility was diagnosed with leukemia. The Maguire family, from the Market area, say they are eternally grateful […]

South Belfast takes centre-stage as SIF controversy goes on

TWO SOUTH Belfast MLAs have become embroiled in a war of words as the controversy over the £80m Stormont Social Investment Fund (SIF) staggers on. Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw has hit back after DUP MLA Emma Little Pengelly accused her of continuing to “sit quietly” in the chamber as the SIF fund came in for savage criticism […]

Police probe suspected city centre drugs death

AN investigation has been launched by the PSNI after the death of a man in Belfast city centre. The 27-year-old was found at premises in Victoria Street yesterday with Detective Inspector Paul Rowland saying they believe it was linked to an incident on Friday evening. “Police received the report of a suspected drugs incident on […]

Gaeltacht Quarter in line for special economic status

The Falls Road Gaeltacht Quarter is to get special economic status as part of a package of measures aimed at driving growth announced yesterday by the Finance Minister. Máirtín Ó Muilleoir made the announcement as he outlined a rethink of the rates system that he hopes will see extra cash freed up to invest in […]

