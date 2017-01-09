SINN Féin president Gerry Adams has reiterated his call for First Minister Arlene Foster to stand aside saying she has a ‘clear conflict of interest’ in the RHI scandal. Speaking at a commemoration to Seán Sabhat in Limerick to mark the 60th anniversary of his death, Mr Adams said Sinn Féin wouldn’t compromise on their […]
Arlene Foster has ‘conflict of interest’ over RHI – Adams
More heat than light at City Council meeting
BELFAST City Council has always been known for providing more heat than light during its debates so it was apt that the representatives on the lowest rung of the political ladder would want their say on the Renewable Heat Incentive scandal at January’s monthly meeting on Tuesday. Councillors in the Dome discuss Stormont issues a […]
Hoping for a winning start to 2017
A happy, healthy winning New Year to all our loyal readers and followers and let’s hope we can hit 2017 running and we start with the weekend soccer and boy are we cautious this week. PG QUAD It’s FA Cup Third Round weekend and we start with the quad. The first team down the PG slip this week […]
Council throws weight behind RHI public inquiry
BELFAST City Council last night (Tuesday) passed a motion calling for a full public inquiry into Stormont’s ‘cash-for-ash’ scandal. The Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme, which was set up by First Minister and DUP leader Arlene Foster, is set to run £490m over budget. The motion, proposed by independent councillor Ruth Patterson, was passed by […]
Charity single aims to highlight the real meaning of Christmas
CRITICALLY acclaimed musician and composer Brian McAteer, renowned for his work with folk rockers Blackthorn and Bernagh, is donating all proceeds from his Christmas song ‘Christmas is Comin’ Around’ to West Belfast homeless charity the Welcome Organisation. He duets with Banbridge chanteuse Caitlin Cousins and the song has already caught fire on iTunes. Brian explained […]
Foster survives no confidence vote
A VOTE calling for Arlene Foster to be excluded from holding ministerial office for six months failed yesterday in the Stormont Assembly. Over half of the 75 MLAs who voted backed the motion. However, cross party support was not given, with Sinn Féin abstaining from the vote, and the motion fell. Sinn Féin MLA Carál […]