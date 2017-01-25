A BELFAST music and dance group is doing its bit to symbolise the new future of relationships in the north. Formed in summer 2015, the Hounds of Ulster musicians and the McCullough/Curran school of Irish dancing collaborated to create a specially choreographed short Irish dance to music performed by known as Hounds Music. Since these […]
Showcasing community harmony
Blacks Road OAP viciously beaten
A 72-YEAR-OLD cancer survivor has spoken of his shock after he was dragged from his car and subjected to a vicious and unprovoked attack just yards from his Blacks Road home. Charlie Hill was driving to a doctor’s appointment around 2pm on Wednesday past when the assault happened. “I had a doctor’s appointment that afternoon […]
Conlan promises his St Patrick’s Day debut will be ‘something special’
MICHAEL Conlan has promised his debut at Madison Square Garden’s Theatre on St Patrick’s Day will be something special. The 24-year-old West Belfast man, who has relocated to Los Angeles, takes on Tim Ibarra (4-4) over six rounds with a huge number of fans expected to make the trip for the professional bow of the […]
Loss of 6,000 from register concerns parties
AS WEST Belfast gets set go to the polls on March 2 it’s been revealed that nearly 6,000 voters in the constituency have been removed from the electoral register. Over 60,000 people were removed from the register across the north, but West Belfast had a higher number of people removed compared to any other constituency. […]
NI Assembly elections date set for March 2
THE north will go to the polls on Thursday, March 2 to elect a new Assembly after Secretary of State James Brokenshire yesterday triggered an election – as expected. Mr Brokenshire was legally obliged to call the election after negotiations failed. Sinn Fein did not nominate a Deputy First Minister to replace Martin McGuinness, who […]
Shot couple’s son under threat from gun gang
THE son of the man and woman shot last week in Turf Lodge is now under threat from the same gun gang, a West Belfast MLA has claimed. Husband and wife Peter and Marie Dorrian were attacked on Thursday evening by a three-man gang in their home. Mr Dorrian is understood to have been shot […]