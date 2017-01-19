MICHAEL Conlan has promised his debut at Madison Square Garden’s Theatre on St Patrick’s Day will be something special. The 24-year-old West Belfast man, who has relocated to Los Angeles, takes on Tim Ibarra (4-4) over six rounds with a huge number of fans expected to make the trip for the professional bow of the […]
Conlan promises his St Patrick’s Day debut will be ‘something special’
Loss of 6,000 from register concerns parties
AS WEST Belfast gets set go to the polls on March 2 it’s been revealed that nearly 6,000 voters in the constituency have been removed from the electoral register. Over 60,000 people were removed from the register across the north, but West Belfast had a higher number of people removed compared to any other constituency. […]
NI Assembly elections date set for March 2
THE north will go to the polls on Thursday, March 2 to elect a new Assembly after Secretary of State James Brokenshire yesterday triggered an election – as expected. Mr Brokenshire was legally obliged to call the election after negotiations failed. Sinn Fein did not nominate a Deputy First Minister to replace Martin McGuinness, who […]
Shot couple’s son under threat from gun gang
THE son of the man and woman shot last week in Turf Lodge is now under threat from the same gun gang, a West Belfast MLA has claimed. Husband and wife Peter and Marie Dorrian were attacked on Thursday evening by a three-man gang in their home. Mr Dorrian is understood to have been shot […]
Runners take it as red
A LOCAL charity is urging the public to ‘Dress to Kill Heart Disease’ by donning red for a range of events this February – including a Red Dress Fun Run at Stormont. NI Chest Heart and Stroke’s Red Dress campaign is being launched to raise awareness of women’s heart disease, which is the biggest killer […]
Arlene Foster has ‘conflict of interest’ over RHI – Adams
SINN Féin president Gerry Adams has reiterated his call for First Minister Arlene Foster to stand aside saying she has a ‘clear conflict of interest’ in the RHI scandal. Speaking at a commemoration to Seán Sabhat in Limerick to mark the 60th anniversary of his death, Mr Adams said Sinn Féin wouldn’t compromise on their […]