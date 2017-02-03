IT was just another day in Gotham City – okay, it was a windy night in Lagmore – when one resident in distress was saved by Batman – or should that be Councillor David Bell dressed in a Batman jumper. Allison McNaughton from Lagmore Drive was in a panic on Thursday night when part of […]
Batman Bell to the rescue
Bombay night will aid women’s India efforts
TWO big-hearted Belfast women are doing their bit to ensure that the women of New Delhi have a better standard of life. Roisin McDonough and Noirin McKinney will be travelling to New Delhi in March along with a team of volunteers from Habitat for Humanity NI Women’s Build, Delhi. Speaking to Daily Belfast Roisin said: […]
Get on Tyrone at 4/1 to top Division One
THE GAA begins in earnest this weekend with the start of the National Football Leagues with everyone seemingly playing catch-up to the all- conquering Dubs. The reigning All-Ireland and National League champions are 5/4 to retain their Division One title and it will take something special to deny Jim Gavin’s men this season. Yet, the […]
Work begins on notorious South Belfast anti-social magnet
WORK has started on a new state-of-the-art children’s play park and sensory and therapy garden on derelict land the Blacks Road. The site had up to recently been derelict wasteland which attracted a lot of anti-social activity. Speaking to the South Belfast News, local Sinn Féin Councillor Matt Garrett said: “When I took up my […]
City Hall’s big plans for future open to the public
BELFAST residents have been invited to an information session to make their views known on the development of the city over the next 20 years. The question that Belfast City Council is asking residents is, how do you want to see your city grow? As a result the Council has launched a plan for the […]
Free Breakfasts at the Top of the Rock
PASSERS-by were delighted to be greeted at the top of the Whiterock Road by young people from local youth and community group Glór na Móna who were distributing free breakfasts. In launching their new ‘Bricfeasta Pobail Saor agus Gaelach’ (Free and Gaelic community breakfast) initiative, they were met with widespread positivity and gratitude. Glór na […]