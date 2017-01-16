THE son of the man and woman shot last week in Turf Lodge is now under threat from the same gun gang, a West Belfast MLA has claimed. Husband and wife Peter and Marie Dorrian were attacked on Thursday evening by a three-man gang in their home. Mr Dorrian is understood to have been shot […]
Shot couple’s son under threat from gun gang
Runners take it as red
A LOCAL charity is urging the public to ‘Dress to Kill Heart Disease’ by donning red for a range of events this February – including a Red Dress Fun Run at Stormont. NI Chest Heart and Stroke’s Red Dress campaign is being launched to raise awareness of women’s heart disease, which is the biggest killer […]
Arlene Foster has ‘conflict of interest’ over RHI – Adams
SINN Féin president Gerry Adams has reiterated his call for First Minister Arlene Foster to stand aside saying she has a ‘clear conflict of interest’ in the RHI scandal. Speaking at a commemoration to Seán Sabhat in Limerick to mark the 60th anniversary of his death, Mr Adams said Sinn Féin wouldn’t compromise on their […]
More heat than light at City Council meeting
BELFAST City Council has always been known for providing more heat than light during its debates so it was apt that the representatives on the lowest rung of the political ladder would want their say on the Renewable Heat Incentive scandal at January’s monthly meeting on Tuesday. Councillors in the Dome discuss Stormont issues a […]
Hoping for a winning start to 2017
A happy, healthy winning New Year to all our loyal readers and followers and let’s hope we can hit 2017 running and we start with the weekend soccer and boy are we cautious this week. PG QUAD It’s FA Cup Third Round weekend and we start with the quad. The first team down the PG slip this week […]
Council throws weight behind RHI public inquiry
BELFAST City Council last night (Tuesday) passed a motion calling for a full public inquiry into Stormont’s ‘cash-for-ash’ scandal. The Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme, which was set up by First Minister and DUP leader Arlene Foster, is set to run £490m over budget. The motion, proposed by independent councillor Ruth Patterson, was passed by […]