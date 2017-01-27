LIFE-SAVING Community Rescue Service volunteers and the family of tragic Joby Murphy will unite this weekend to mark the fifth anniversary of his death. A special commemoration will be held at the Lagan Weir, which will also mark the 500th patrol by the volunteers. 20-year-old Joby, from Glengormley, went missing after a Snow Patrol gig at the […]
Joby: Gift of life to Lagan heroes
Family’s touching tribute to Valerie
A MEMORIAL has been unveiled at Colin Glen Park for a local woman who died after being struck down by a scrambler in July last year. Valerie Armstrong, a mother-of-three from Poleglass, had been in the Forest Park walking the dog when the incident occurred. A 17-year-old male has been charged in the wake of […]
Deal with the past before a new Executive
A LEADING victims’ campaigner has said that no new Executive should be formed following the elections without a clear strategy for dealing with legacy issues. Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Director of Relatives for Justice Mark Thompson said “legacy is the defining issue for victims and their families in the upcoming election”. The Executive collapsed […]
Showcasing community harmony
A BELFAST music and dance group is doing its bit to symbolise the new future of relationships in the north. Formed in summer 2015, the Hounds of Ulster musicians and the McCullough/Curran school of Irish dancing collaborated to create a specially choreographed short Irish dance to music performed by known as Hounds Music. Since these […]
Blacks Road OAP viciously beaten
A 72-YEAR-OLD cancer survivor has spoken of his shock after he was dragged from his car and subjected to a vicious and unprovoked attack just yards from his Blacks Road home. Charlie Hill was driving to a doctor’s appointment around 2pm on Wednesday past when the assault happened. “I had a doctor’s appointment that afternoon […]
Conlan promises his St Patrick’s Day debut will be ‘something special’
MICHAEL Conlan has promised his debut at Madison Square Garden’s Theatre on St Patrick’s Day will be something special. The 24-year-old West Belfast man, who has relocated to Los Angeles, takes on Tim Ibarra (4-4) over six rounds with a huge number of fans expected to make the trip for the professional bow of the […]