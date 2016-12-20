CRITICALLY acclaimed musician and composer Brian McAteer, renowned for his work with folk rockers Blackthorn and Bernagh, is donating all proceeds from his Christmas song ‘Christmas is Comin’ Around’ to West Belfast homeless charity the Welcome Organisation. He duets with Banbridge chanteuse Caitlin Cousins and the song has already caught fire on iTunes. Brian explained […]
Charity single aims to highlight the real meaning of Christmas
Foster survives no confidence vote
A VOTE calling for Arlene Foster to be excluded from holding ministerial office for six months failed yesterday in the Stormont Assembly. Over half of the 75 MLAs who voted backed the motion. However, cross party support was not given, with Sinn Féin abstaining from the vote, and the motion fell. Sinn Féin MLA Carál […]
Twinbrook to have its own mini Cultúrlann
ALMOST £2 million is set to be invested in the Twinbrook area with news that a new Irish language community and family centre – Ionad na Fuiseoige – has been given planning permission. Ionad na Fuiseoige which is home to Naíscoil na Fuiseoige, a crèche and provides classes for parents, is set to undergo the […]
Fears about toxicity of development land remain
FEARS over the safety of land at the former Visteon plant at Finaghy (right) remain after it was revealed that the Planning Appeals Commissioner will have to wear protective clothing when undertaking a site visit. Residents from the Campaign For Economic Regeneration, supported by SDLP Councillor Tim Attwood, appeared at the Planning Appeals Commission (PAC) […]
Paint attack on home is a case of ‘mistaken identity’
A TERRIFIED Springfield Road woman has spoken of her fear and disgust after her house was targeted in a case of ‘mistaken identity’. Charlene Chapman from the Cluain Mór area had her house and car spray-painted in the early hours of last Friday morning. Charlene awoke to find a Nazi swastika daubed on her home […]
West Belfast artist heads North
RENOWED West Belfast artist Paul Morrison is bringing his unique and highly sought after work to Duncairn Cultural and Arts Centre for a limited run. The Springmadden Court man says he has abandoned his usual gallery prices for works “so that the people coming to view the work in Duncairn can avail of it.” “I’m […]