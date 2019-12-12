Capture the Christmas magic with Peter Pan

THE Lyric Theatre foyer was packed with Christmas jumpers, palpable excitement – and that was just the adults as we all gathered for the Saturday matinee of Peter Pan.

The classic and beloved story of JM Barrie’s boy who never grew up, his band of merry Lost Boys, Wendy and her brothers Michael, John and dog Nana are all present in Paul Boyd’s musical adaptation – with a few new twists for the 2019 festive audiences.

We are introduced to Wendy Darling against a starry backdrop, reading the children’s Peter Pan pirate adventure story to her brothers, who are enraptured to find out what happens next as the last chapter of their book is missing. As their parents leave for a dinner party they are left under the care of a stern Nanny Cookson (Allison Harding) who leaves open the children’s bedroom window as Peter Pan and loyal sidekick Tinkerbell ask the Darling’s to come to Neverland. It’s here that the magic of theatre really packs a punch as our actors fly through the London skyline and past the chimes of Big Ben.

Vibrant colours, giant flowers, and an introduction to Tiger Lilly mark our arrival in Neverland as the adventure unfolds for our characters.

The interval climax is a trio of glistening, sparkly mermaids whose ‘Queen Bah-Ree’ can hit the high notes that Mariah Carey would be proud of and is played to the hilt by Alan Richardson.

Allison Harding makes for a superb, villainous Captain ‘Jess’ Hook and is matched perfectly with Christina Nelson’s Miss Smee.

Michael Mahoney plays our hero with cracking energy and at times vulnerability as he leads his Lost Boys and the Darling children to safety after defeating his nemesis aboard the Jolly Roger.

The five and eight-year-old we had with us for the performance were sat bolt right up from the opening scenes and were still wondering how Peter, Wendy and the Darling children were able to fly before they turned in for bed later that night.

Families and children of all ages, including two almost 40-year-olds loved this adaptation from start to finish, with memorable songs, stunning effects, costumes and even a giant crocodile for good measure.

Catch the magic over the Christmas period.

Peter Pan runs at the Lyric Theatre until January 4. For ticket information visits www.lyrictheatre.co.uk

