Call goes out for race marshals ahead of annual Craic 10K

VOLUNTEER race marshals are being sought to assist as part of the annual St Patrick’s Day Craic 10K.

With the countdown well and truly on until race day this March 17, a number of marshals are still needed to ensure the race runs as smoothly as possible. Partnering with the Craic 10K team for 2019 are staff from Marie Curie who reiterated the call for marshals.

Speaking on behalf of Marie Curie Emma Corry said: “Marie Curie is delighted to be partnering with SPAR Craic 10k, we know from previous years’ that it is a superb event to be part of and is a great way to kick-start your St Patrick’s Day. Marie Curie is grateful for the funds raised, which are used to support people and their families living with any terminal illness, in the Marie Curie Hospice or through our community nursing service, which operates across Northern Ireland 365 days a year.

“Every £20 raised helps to support an hour of vital Marie Curie care. For those not running but who would like to be involved, you can register to help out as a marshal on the day to support Marie Curie.”

All volunteer marshals will receive a complimentary t-shirt, medal and refreshments at the finish line in Ormeau Park. All those volunteering must be present at the Visit Belfast offices for 7.45am on the morning of the race.

To sign up visit www.aislingevents.com