Big-hitters in town to discuss GFA’s 20 years

THE significance and lasting legacy of the Good Friday Agreement, 20 years on, will be discussed at length as part of Féile an Phobail’s 30th anniversary programme.

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern along with former Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams, both leading architects of the Agreement, will be in attendance along with Tánaiste Simon Coveney at St Mary’s University College on Tuesday, April 10. A series of panel discussions ranging from legacy and reconciliation, peace dividend, a balanced economy, rights-based society and the next generation will also be held throughout the morning.

“This is a massive event for Féile,” said Féile Director Kevin Gamble, “we will have West Belfast MP Paul Maskey giving a keynote address and panel chairperson on the day will be solicitor Pádraig Ó Muirigh.

“Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh, Amnesty International’s Gráinne Teggart and PUP member Winston Irvine will be part of our panel discussions throughout the morning.

“Each panel will consolidate the experiences and viewpoints of activists and campaigners from the Good Friday Agreement period with those who are seeking to rationalise similar issues today.

“We are delighted to be welcoming such a varied group of politicians, community and business leaders to St Mary’s as part of this event and look forward to welcoming all those who attend,” he added.

‘The Good Friday Agreement 20 Years On … A Community Reflects’ will be held at St Mary’s University College on Tuesday, April 10 from 8.45am to 12.15pm. All are welcome to attend but the advice is to turn up early as seating is limited.