Big boost announced for SPAR Craic 10K runners

WITH less than a month to go until thousands of runners lace up for the annual SPAR Craic 10K on St Patrick’s Day, those who put in the miles on the day will be rewarded at the finish line with a carton of Avonmore Protein Milk.

And leisure provider GLL will chip in with a free leisure centre pass.

Alan Lowry, Customer Manager at Glanbia Foods NI Ltd, which supplies Avonmore Protein Milk to the thousands of finishers after the race said the company’s delighted to be supplying a much-needed recovery aid to runners as they cross the line in Ormeau Park on March 17.

“Avonmore Protein Milk is delighted to be part of the 2020 SPAR Craic 10K.

“This the fourth year in which we have been involved and are proud to be associated with such a great event which goes from strength to strength.

“Avonmore Protein Milk offers a source of extra protein which can help to aid recovery so see you on March 17 where you can pick up your pack at the finish line.”

GLL’S Leona Chorazyova added: “Better Leisure Centres and Gyms are delighted to be involved again with such a fantastic event. Whatever way you choose to get active, our 14 facilities across Belfast provide state-of- the art gyms, swimming pools, fitness classes and more to help you improve your stamina and build your strength. Good luck to everyone taking part in the SPAR Craic 10K and we look forward to welcoming participants with our offer of a free guest pass.”

To register visit www.aislingevents.com/

events/spar-craic-10K

