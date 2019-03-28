Best of the West 2019 voting enters final week

WITH just a week to go until voting closes for the 2019 Best of the West competition a final call has gone out to ensure your favorites come out top on Saturday April 13 for the highly anticipated ‘BestFest’.

With votes via the Andersonstown News, text and online flooding in in their thousands, the competition has ramped up a gear as each and every vote counts towards the crowned Best of the West winner. Now in its fourth year, the event celebrates the great and the good of service providers, restaurants, bars, care workers, hair salons and sporting fraternities to name but a few.

Speaking ahead of the gala ceremony, Roger Croskery, General Store Manager, Asda Westwood said: “Asda Westwood is delighted to partner with the Best of the West 2019,” said Roger. “Asda Westwood is very much at the heart of the community and it is an honour to pay tribute to and recognise the many local people who make such an amazing contribution to the area.

“Community engagement is at the core of Asda Westwood – and is spearheaded by our Community Champion Noeleen McMahon, who works with a huge range of organisations in West Belfast through the Asda Foundation and our Green Token Giving Scheme, which we operate in store.

“We are very proud to be part of everyday life in West Belfast and would like to encourage all our Asda Westwood shoppers to join in and nominate their local heroes – they really do deserve it.”

There are still three ways to vote:

Online at www.belfastmediagroup.com

Through our paper available at outlets across the city

Via text.

Deadline for all votes is Friday April 5 at noon.



Get those filled out paper votes up to our Glen Road offices to get counted and verified.