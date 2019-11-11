‘Be our guest’ at Blessed Trinity College

BLESSED Trinity College are inviting the North Belfast community to “be our guest” ahead of their first ever school show production.

It’s based on the animated Disney classic, Beauty and the Beast, and the school’s wonderfully talented students will bring to life the story of a selfish prince, played by Year 13 student Michael McKee, who is cursed to become a monster for the rest of his life, unless he learns to love someone and earn their love in return.

Enter beautiful young bookworm Belle, played by Year 12 students Meabh McNeill and Priya Singh, who stumbles upon the castle and is taken prisoner by the Beast.

With help from the Beast’s servants, Belle comes to appreciate and love the Beast, all while evading a stalking hunter Gaston, played by Year 10 student Conor Creagh, a coarse and vain man who wants to marry her.

The students of Blessed Trinity College are ready to set the stage alight over three nights of what promises to be and outstanding show which is keenly anticipated by all.

The show is set to be an all-round wonderful experience open to the whole community, with a feature Disney princess carriage on arrival, a French village offering themed treats and merchandise for sale, on top of first class stage performances in acting and singing.

Rehearsals have been in full swing for weeks and excitement is mounting as the school prepares for the big opening night.

School Vice-Principal Bernadette Lyttle said: “The school are also very grateful to the fabulous donations from many local businesses who have provided fantastic prizes for a grand ballot draw each night.

“Tickets for the show can be purchased from the school on both sites. Come join us everyone, for a tale as old as time!”

Beauty and the Beast will be performed on three nights at 7.30pm from Tuesday, November 12 to Thursday, November 14.

Tickets are priced at £5 (adult), £3 (child) or £12 (family: 2 adults and 2 children) and are available from both Blessed Trinity College school sites.

