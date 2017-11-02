Aisling Awards arrive in the city

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT’S all systems go for this year’s glamorous Aisling Awards set in the luxurious surroundings of the Europa Hotel.

The 21st annual Aisling Awards gala celebrates the champions of Belfast and will be held on November 24th, when Michael Russell, Minister with Responsibility for Brexit Negotiations for Scotland, will address the audience at this year’s event.

The Aisling Awards bring leaders of community, sport, education, cultural, political and business life together at one major event to acknowledge and salute those who are building a better Belfast. Those who have made the shortlist will be announced in the coming weeks.

The categories are: Sean Grahams Sports Award, MovieHouse Belfast Brand Award, Belfast International Airport Business Award, Ulster Bank Positive Communities Belfast Award, Kennedy Centre Education Award, Foras na Gaeilge Gaeilge Award, Ulster University Culture and Arts Award, Aisling Person of the Year Award and the Roll of Honour Award.

Sean Murphy, Managing Director, Retail Banking NI, Ulster Bank said: “As a business, we only succeed when our customers and communities prosper which is why we are really pleased to sponsor the Positive Belfast Award and to celebrate the individuals and organisations doing innovative things to boost the city. We see our support as another expression of our commitment to the Belfast community and I wish all those shortlisted the very best of luck.”

The night will begin with a Prosecco and Clonmel 1650 reception. After the awards guests will be treated to a sumptuous four course banquet with complementary wines with the night finishing off with some lively entertainment from The Motown Sensations.

To book tickets/table please contact Connla McCann on 02890 611916 or email c.mccann@aisling-events.com