Agreement reached in Glassmullin standoff

A groundbreaking agreement has been brokered to allow construction work to begin on a new sports facility at Glassmullin Green.

Work was due to begin on the £1.6million project in August, but campaigners had occupied the green for over 50 days in a bid to block the development.

Since 2013, Friends of Glassmullin Open Green (FOGOG) have campaigned against the facility, which is funded by Education NI for De La Salle College.

In recent days, however, through consultation and engagement, the school and local community representatives have reached an agreement that will pave the way for the new 3G pitch.

Amongst the terms of the agreement is a commitment that there will be no floodlights and a fence will not exceed 2.4 metres at the facility.

The resolution will further ensure that there will be no infrastructure put in place for the installation of floodlights at a later date.

A seven-person committee made up of school representatives, residents, and an independent chair will now be appointed to manage the facility.

Local residents, Martin Derby and Anthony Marron, commented: “We have agreed, in good faith, a pathway to allow for the construction of the De La Salle Sports Facility to commence. Recently we have been part of positive and open discussions with the college and the outcome is a cohesive proposal that benefits all parties involved. This proposal has now been accepted and we will work closely together through a newly formed committee for the project delivery. We will continue to act with the community and our young people at heart throughout the forthcoming process.”

Claire White, Principal De La Salle College, said: “The school is delighted to have worked in partnership with local residents to reach a mutual agreement thus allowing for the construction of the sports facility to begin. The facility will provide much needed sports amenities for the pupils of De La Salle College as well as for young people within the community. We are excited to see the project come to fruition and are looking forward to participating and working with the newly formed committee to ensure community cohesion.”

Construction of the facility is due to start imminently partnered with ongoing engagement across residents and interest groups via the newly formed joint committee.