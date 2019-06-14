Food review: Get a pizza the action at Pizza Guyz

LOCATED on the busy Andersonstown Road, Pizza Guyz sit-in and takeaway restaurant offers the ultimate pizza experience.

Owner Ciaran Kelly decided to open a local pizza takeaway and restaurant for a simple reason – he was frustrated by the lack of choice when it came to healthy, natural and fresh takeaway options.

Pizza Guyz chefs pride their product in using only freshly prepared natural ingredients, making it the closest thing you will get to a home cooked meal.

It was a Wednesday evening when my partner and I went along to Pizza Guyz – a first time visit for both of us.

The premises is colourful and modern inside, making us feel welcomed straight away as we were shown to our table booth by a friendly staff member.

To say the Pizza Guyz menu is extensive would be an understatement – it takes a good few minutes to delve through the options available. Everyone loves pizza it seems and with a massive 25 pizzas on the menu, it would be hard not to find one you like.

A few pizzas caught my eye immediately, no more so than the Sloppy Joe, made up of salami, pepperoni, taco mince, sliced tomato, jalapeno peppers and topped with creamy sauce.

Available from as small as a 7” to a large 16”, all pizzas are hand-stretched, thrown into the air and topped to perfection by a chef or ‘pizza artist’ as Pizza Guys like to refer to them.

The pizza itself was simply devine. Loaded with toppings and bursting with flavour, its quality would put other attempts at the famous Italian staple to shame.

Across the table, my partner, who is a vegetarian, decided to ‘make her own’ pizza, as she so often does to ensure it tickles the tastebuds. A huge fan of jalapeno peppers, she also added sweetcorn and the result was a delicious 12” feast of what can only be described as a vegetarian’s delight.

It would have been rude not to notice the amazing sides available at Pizza Guyz, split up into regular and deluxe options. We couldn’t resist something on the side and opted for two of them – the first being a saucy chip. Perfectly cooked and thin fries covered in a mouth-watering garlic mayo, they were superb.

If that side order was good, the cheesy jalapeno dough balls with garlic was easily the best side order I have ever had with a pizza in my life. Soft and oozing with garlic, combined with that fiery kick from the jalapeno peppers, I am surprised we didn’t order 21 of them, which believe it or not is available. The seven was sufficient this time but would be worth a meal between two on their own, they are that good.

Our meal was washed down with the help of a strawberry milkshake and again it did not disappoint.

Pizza Guyz promise the ultimate pizza experience and with promises of fresh dough, piping hot pizza and a five-star hygiene rating, they are certainly succeeding.

Open until 1am on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights and with delivery service available, Pizza Guyz quality grub can be brought to your door at an instance.

I am already planning my next visit to Pizza Guyz because it was that good. My advice to you is get a pizza of the action at Pizza Guyz as soon as possible. You will not be disappointed.

Pizza Guyz,

78 Andersonstown Road,

Belfast,

BT11 9AN,

Tel: 028 90 60 10 60,

www.pizzaguyz.com