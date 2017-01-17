30 years of giving others a hand up

TWO North Belfast football clubs are celebrating 30 years of working together to tackle social issues in the Shankill and New Lodge.

Established in 1987, Shankill Juniors and St Patrick’s have more recently been active in promoting their latest mental health campaign, entitled #itsok2ask4help. Working with TAMHI (Tackling Awareness of Mental Health Issues), both clubs aim to celebrate their anniversary of working together with more positive activities and mental health wellbeing events in Girdwood Community Hub.

Patrick Downey from St Patrick’s FC said: “We are delighted to link in with Shankill Juniors, like us they are making a big difference and together we can make a bigger one to young people of North Belfast and their families.”

Derek Dunwoody from Shankill Juniors said: “30 years is a massive achievement and linked in with St Patrick’s FC, we share similar values and ideas about youth development not just technically but physically and mentally.”

TAMHI’s Joe Donnelly added: “These clubs are Champions of Wellbeing. Thanks to NIE we got our first project #itsok2ask4help which we have communicated to over 400 young people and this has cascaded out to the wider community. Watch this space in 2017.”