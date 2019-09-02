100 new jobs created as new B&M superstore opens at Park Centre

A new B&M superstore will open at the Park Centre on Thursday creating 100 jobs.

The 20,000 square ft store will be a major boost for the popular shopping centre as it prepares to welcome a Home Bargains Superstore later this year. The two superstores will total a £3 million pound investment and it is anticipated that the addition of the two stores will significantly increase footfall in the West Belfast based centre.

Eamonn Porter, B&M Park Centre store manager, said: “We are looking forward to the opening of the new B&M Superstore this week.

“We have relocated within the Park Centre mall to a new location opposite our current store, and at 20,000 sq ft, our new Superstore is substantially bigger than our current store within the centre.

“We are certain that shoppers will enjoy the new store experience and the increased product range at great prices.”

Colin Mathewson, senior director, CBRE, who worked with The Park Centre to secure both investments, said: “We are delighted to have worked with Latt Ltd to bring these significant investments, totalling over 40,000 sq ft, to fruition.

“It is great to see the new B&M Superstore opening this week and also to see construction work underway on the new Home Bargains Superstore.

“Discussions are ongoing with other brand names and we are looking forward to adding further new retailers in the period ahead.”

Speaking on behalf of Park Centre landlord, Latt Ltd, Director Stephen McGeown added: “We are delighted that B&M will open their new superstore in The Park Centre this week.

“The fact that both Home Bargains and B&M Stores are opening new superstores in The Park Centre this year is great news for the centre and for the local community.

“The Park Centre is located in a prime retail position in south-west Belfast, beside the Westlink and the M1 and close to the Royal Victoria and City Hospitals.

“B&M have relocated within the Park Centre mall, more than tripling the size of their store.

“The new superstores will occupy over 40,000 sq ft in total, in the former Dunnes Stores grocery unit, which will further enhance the retail offering in the centre.

“We are also delighted that home healthcare provider Connected Health, Maggies Grooming Service, and CCU Credit Union have recently opened new units in The Park Centre also, with PK Vapes also set to open in the next few days.

“The Park Centre now looks to the future with confidence.”

