You know you gotta cut loose for Footloose

ICONIC 1980’s music spectacular Footloose is to set out its stall at the Grand Opera House from February 27 with an invitation for audiences to ‘kick-off the Sunday shoes’ throughout its run.

Belfast Music and Drama Society, the non-professional theatre company who staged the extremely successful West Side Story last year will once again bring their talented cast, dancers and production team together to put on the feel good show.

The production is based on the 1980’s film starring Kevin Bacon and Sarah Jessica Parker, which took the world and the dance floors by storm, with its youthful spirit, dazzling dance and electrifying music.

22-year-old Belfast Music and Drama Society Director Jordan Walsh explained how this was the second show he was bringing to the Opera House stage following the rave reviews received for their West Side Story production last year.

“I got into theatre when I was 15 and have been with Belfast Music and Drama Society these past four years,” he said.

“I’m directing the production and also starring as the character of Willard, I’m 22 but feel about 56,” he laughed.

Jordan spoke of how come opening night he will be “relieved but also proud” to see how the show has come together.

“It’s a bit like letting your own child go out on their own so to speak, the curtain comes down and we can all be proud.

“We have a very talented and energetic cast of between 65 to 70 and they will certainly have the audience on their feet as the music plays out.”

Jordan explained that he is “fortunate enough to be the youngest director on the Grand Opera House stage and it’s a real privilege to return with Footloose”.

“In September we start our rehearsals for panto, which this year will be Aladdin and we will be taking that on a tour around Northern Ireland.

“We will be performing at the Opera House over four nights, until March 2. We have worked really hard to put on a really good show and we can guarantee the audience will agree when they see the talent on stage for themselves,” he said.

Footloose The Musical runs at the Grand Opera House from February 27 until March 2. For further ticket details visit www.goh.co.uk