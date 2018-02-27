Work finally set to resume at ghost estate

WORK is finally resuming on a £10 million ‘ghost estate’ on the Glen Road after the project ground to a halt over two years ago.

Construction work on 92 homes adjacent to the Glen Road Travellers site ceased abruptly in July 2016 after the company contracted to do the work went into administration.

We’ve been reporting how the project has been plagued with difficulties since its inception. Initially 240 homes were earmarked for the site but a planning wrangle which involved claims of Belfast City Council holding a “ransom strip” to bump up the cost of land threw a cloud over the scheme and the number of housing units was cut drastically.

Choice Housing have confirmed that construction work on its site will recommence tomorrow (Wednesday) and the development is expected to be completed by early 2020.

Local Sinn Féin Councillor Arder Carson has welcomed the news.

“This scheme, delivered by Choice Housing, will result in much needed quality new homes in our area,” he said. “The £10 million development will result in 92 new homes, create employment opportunities and support the local economy. West Belfast like other areas is suffering significant housing stress and is a constant issue on our local constituency office. This is an agreed comprehensive home-building programme that goes some way to addressing that need.”

Please follow and like us: