Women escape arson attack in West of the city

A MOTHER and daughter have had a lucky escape after their home was ‘completely gutted’ in an arson attack on Monday evening.

At approximately 4.45pm police received a report that a terraced property in Monagh Drive was on fire. The two female occupants were able to escape without injury according to police.

Detective Sergeant Doherty said: “Police are treating this incident as arson. It is extremely fortunate that the Fire Service were quickly on the scene, as the fire could have easily spread to adjoining properties causing further damage and distress.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Pat Sheehan condemned the attack saying people could have been seriously injured or worse.

“Obviously this is a very serious incident,” he said. “I would appeal to anyone with any information about the attack to come forward.”

Police are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious persons or vehicles in the area to contact detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 847 29/10/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

