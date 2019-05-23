Windsor Tennis Club to host seventh Junior ITF Tournament

TENNIS Ireland and Ulster Branch Tennis Ireland (UBTI) have announced details of the Belfast City Junior International Tennis Federation (ITF) tournament hosted by Windsor Lawn Tennis Club, Belfast, from June 22-28.

This prestigious tournament is part of the Pinta ITF Series, with the title sponsors providing prizes for the top Irish male and female singles player.

The top Irish players, who have the best cumulative performances from the three Pinta ITF series tournaments will secure a prize of a €1,000 voucher each for flights thus supporting their international travel costs.

Tennis Ireland and UBTI expect to welcome over 90 junior players from across Europe and Ireland to lead an impressive programme of world class tennis competition.

Ulster’s elite Junior players will again take to the courts to compete against international opposition in the ITF event.

It is expected that Belfast City Council funded tennis player, Rachel McCrum, will play in her first Junior ITF tournament at Windsor.

Rachel, who is currently ranked five in Ireland’s in U16 Girls category represented Ireland at the European U14 Championships in the Czech Republic in July last year and in the Junior Four Nations at U14 level at CIYMS in September so has experience of playing international tennis both abroad and in Belfast. However, she will relish her first opportunity to compete at Windsor in June.

Rachel has already reached the finals of two Irish tournaments at Templeogue and Malahide in Dublin earlier this month and has also won two Ulster titles, U16 and U18 Girls Singles, at the Lisburn Junior Open in April.

In the Boy’s singles event, Dylan Leeman from Hawarden Tennis Club, who is fresh from winning the U16 Boy’s Singles title in Limerick in April, will be hoping to make good progress in the main draw.

Last year, Belfast City Council funded player Dylan lost in three sets in the first round of the main draw to Portuguese player, Evan Morgan. Also playing at the Belfast City ITF for the second time is Freddy Murray of David Lloyd, Belfast. Freddy has competed for Ireland in the Four Nations as an U14 player and he is currently ranked as the top U16 Boy in Ireland.

Freddy made the second round of qualifying at the Belfast City ITF in 2018 and he has recently lifted the U16 Tennis Ireland Tour weekend event at Hawarden, Lisburn Junior Open U16 and U18 Boy’s Singles titles as well the Shared Access National Junior Indoor Championships and National Winter Matchplay Under 16 titles in December.

Locals, Cian McDonell, Harry Ellesmere, Peter Galt and Caolan McCarroll are also expected to enter and set their sights on the latter rounds.

There will be a fun event for 150 local U10 players and their teachers at Windsor on Friday, June 21 at the beginning of the tournament. This will be part of the Ulster Tennis Every Body Active (EBA) 2020 Tennis programme, funded by Belfast City Council, which has encouraged over 5,500 beginner players to try tennis, and get fit and healthy, since January 2017.

There will be an exhibition match at Windsor on Wednesday, June 26 at 6.30pm featuring top Ulster coaches and talented young players from the Ulster Tennis Academy (UTA).

Finals Day is on Friday, June 28 and members of all clubs, parents, sponsors and stakeholders are invited to watch the matches and presentations and support players.

“Many players who have progressed through the Windsor Tennis Club Player Pathway have benefited from the Belfast City ITF Tournament over the past six years,” said Tournament Director and Windsor Tennis Club coach, Simon McFarland.

“Karola Bejenaru won this Belfast event in 2013 and is now a professional player. Also, Caitlin and Annie McCullough, who reached the Girls Doubles final in 2014, achieved tennis scholarships and now attend USA Colleges.

“Over the last six years it has been great to see so many European and international players, their coaches and families enjoying the experience at Windsor and we are looking forward to another great week of top class tennis this year.”

Greg O’Rawe, UBTI President, added: “I would like to thank members of Tennis Ireland, UBTI and Windsor Lawn Tennis Club for their hard work and commitment in organizing the Pinta ITF Series tournament and for the continuing financial support from Pinta, Belfast City Council and all sponsors.

“We welcome everyone to come and support the players during their matches at Windsor from 22nd to 28th June.”