Where young and old work in harmony

YOUNG people in today’s society are often criticised or given a bad name through no fault of their own, thanks to the actions of others.

Take, the New Lodge for example, a community that has seen more than enough of its problems with a few young people engaged in anti-social behaviour in recent times. But for every bad news story about young people, there are so many more good news stories with many youngsters going above and beyond for the great of their own community.

One such example is a group of girls from New Lodge Youth Centre who have recently embarked on an intergenerational project with elderly people in local nursing homes and accommodated living.

An intergenerational project is one designed to help build better relationships between young and old people as well as tackle issues such as bullying and bereavement.

The project also creates learning opportunities for the pupils and the elderly, with young people working one-on-one with seniors and asking questions about their childhood, work, hobbies and life in general.

Paul Dynes from New Lodge Youth Centre said the intergenerational project came about thanks to their great relationship with Newington Housing Association.

“Basically, the project came about after work between the youth centre and Martin Hamilton from Newington Housing Association, who use our building for various events,” he said. “They have also provided us with support for various programmes over the last couple of years. From our work together, it sparked an idea of doing some more things together. It was actually a group of young girls that came to one of our youth workers to express a real interest and want to engage with an elderly home or accommodated living or. as it is better known, some sort of intergenerational project.”

The project is now in full swing with the girls spending a couple of hours each week engaging with the elderly.

“The first session was all about storytelling, sharing experiences and memories before it progressed to taking part in games and activities to spark such conversations between them,” added Paul.

“They were able to build up relationships with each other and started to understand more about each other which was key to the rest of the project. Since then, they have done all sorts of things together such as baking and other fun-based activities.

“They have recently decided to go on to do a shared-art piece where they will create fashionable dresses to show the evolution of fashion over the years to the modern day.”

Paul is now hopeful the project will be something other communities can take note of in order to break the stigma of some young people and elderly folk’s opinions of each other.

“I think the bigger issue is that some young people may have views on elderly people and vice-versa.

“Some young people get a bad name by causing trouble or engaging in anti-social behaviour and this type of project helps create an understanding of one another.

“There is definitely a need for it within our community and indeed, in the wider society.

“If there are people and groups who want to make it happen, it certainly can.

“I would like to thank Martin Hamilton (Newington Housing Association), James Begley (Youth worker, New Lodge Youth Centre) and everyone at New Lodge Arts and the Ashton Centre for their work and help in making the project happen.”

To get involved with New Lodge Youth Centre, contact 028 9075 1358

