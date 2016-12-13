West Belfast artist heads North

RENOWED West Belfast artist Paul Morrison is bringing his unique and highly sought after work to Duncairn Cultural and Arts Centre for a limited run.

The Springmadden Court man says he has abandoned his usual gallery prices for works “so that the people coming to view the work in Duncairn can avail of it.”

“I’m very grateful to the Duncairn Cultural and Arts Centre for facilitating, helping and encouraging me to have my first solo exhibition of my paintings. I can’t thank the staff enough for all they have done for me,” he said.

The former Corpus Christi pupil, whose distinctive work hangs in Downing Street, has painted landscapes of Belfast city centre, Donegal and Dublin.

Paul told Daily Belfast “that art is for everyone”.

“I am inspired by what I see infront of me and record a moment in time of my native city and other places in Ireland. In this exhibition I want to demonstrate a variety of my styles and techniques representing Belfast, Dublin and some familiar landmarks and buildings. In this exhibition I have included some of my landscape paintings as a reminder of the beautiful country we all live in.”

Paul’s exhibition will run at the Duncairn Cultural and Arts Centre until January 13.

For more information on Paul and his work visit www.paulmorrisonirishartist.com