Belfast Media Group
Andersonstown News, North Belfast News, South Belfast News
Home
News
By paper
Andersonstown News
North Belfast News
South Belfast News
News
Editorial
Columnists
Andree Murphy
Dúlra
Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh
Jude Collins
Liam Murphy
Squinter
Features
Features
Movies
Blogs
Gerry Adams
Video Gallery
Sport
All Sport
Boxing
Darts
GAA
Soccer
Punter’s Guide
Submit a sports report
Family Notices
Birthday Greetings
Birthdays (3″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (4″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (5″ x 2″ box)
Birthday Memories
Deaths Notices
Memorials
Service Directory
Classified Advertising
Events
Inspirational Youth of the West 2019
Best of the North 2019
Best of the West 2019
Aisling Awards 2018
Masterchef 2018
West Belfast’s Greatest Hits
Online Papers
Online Editions
Print Subscriptions
Belfast Pix
Irish Echo
Contact
Contact us
Editorial Team
Letters to the Editor
Advertise with us
Folow us on social media
Asset 1
Asset 2
Sign up to our mailing list
Andersonstown News
September 17, 2019
Welcome to Rang a hAon
Rang a hAon at Gaelscoil An Lonnin enjoying the start of their schooldays
By Thomas McMullan
Please follow and like us:
5,000-mile journey to share language struggle story
Search The Site
Twitter Feeds
Evan Short
@evansms
Watched the Dortmund game in a Rudi Voller theme bar in
#Berlin
and mighty craic it was
pic.twitter.com/tVIdQzHfqI
57 minutes ago
17 September 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@CarnbegHotel
: Race & Stay Competition 🏇 RETWEET & FAV to win 🏆 To celebrate the return of
#HorseRacing
at
#Dundalk
(Fri 20th Sept) htt…
1 hour ago
17 September 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
My week on Twitter 🎉: 42 Mentions, 2.81K Mention Reach, 154 Likes, 76 Retweets, 369K Retweet Reach. See yours with…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
4 hours ago
17 September 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
Bike-hire guy doing familiarisation run-through told me in Valencia it’s possible that somebody will padlock their…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
7 hours ago
17 September 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Superb boxing from
@KurtWalker7
to overcome Eric Basran by UD at the World Championships. Quarter-final to come
7 hours ago
17 September 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@Kevin_Maguire
: Most politicians carry baggage but I can't hear Swinson's promises without recalling she as a ConDem Employment Minister…
8 hours ago
17 September 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@BBCSport
: You don't want to make Gonzalo Higuain angry! 😡 😳
pic.twitter.com/C9hnQ0wyRW
8 hours ago
17 September 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: Daily Belfast -
mailchi.mp/belfastmediagr…
pic.twitter.com/L8G1GhK1mt
11 hours ago
17 September 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@benstokes38
:
pic.twitter.com/ojjjvstZI2
11 hours ago
17 September 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@The42_ie
: After the departure of Peter Donnelly, Tyrone GAA have performed a remarkable switch and are set to name former Ulster Rugby…
11 hours ago
17 September 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
Let's try and get some September winners on board. Luckless month thus far. We head to Galway this evening for our…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
12 hours ago
17 September 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
That would be ideal!
twitter.com/DeegallMckille…
12 hours ago
17 September 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: Great Image: Welcome to Rang a hAon
belfastmediagroup.com/welcome-to-ran…
via
@ATownNews
@newbelfast
@squinteratn
@Neekyatn
13 hours ago
17 September 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: One woman’s journey of discovery on Lyric stage
belfastmediagroup.com/one-womans-jou…
via
@ATownNews
@newbelfast
@LyricBelfast
@squinteratn
…
13 hours ago
17 September 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@DeegallMckillen
:
@FeileBelfast
@Kevgamblefeile
@HarryBeag
@GerryAdamsSF
@GerryCarlile
@irish_news
@ATownNews
@barrabest
@AllisonMorris1
…
13 hours ago
17 September 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
Great Image: Welcome to Rang a hAon
belfastmediagroup.com/welcome-to-ran…
via
@ATownNews
@newbelfast
@squinteratn
@Neekyatn
13 hours ago
17 September 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
One woman’s journey of discovery on Lyric stage
belfastmediagroup.com/one-womans-jou…
via
@ATownNews
@newbelfast
@LyricBelfast
@squinteratn
@Neekyatn
13 hours ago
17 September 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
Absolutely sick! Racism still rife in Italian football
twitter.com/guardian/statu…
1 day ago
16 September 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@ManUtd
: This is his home.
@D_DeGea
#MUFC
pic.twitter.com/IkAs23iSOK
1 day ago
16 September 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@stjamesswifts
: St James Swifts team of the week. This week all our spots are dedicated and filled by Ryan who is looking over all our…
1 day ago
16 September 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@DrewMerson
: This is incredible. The Sapporo Dome in Japan in a purpose built baseball stadium, which keeps a football/rugby pitch outsi…
1 day ago
16 September 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@AontroimGAA
: The SHC semi-final replay
@RuairiOgCdall
v
@naomheoinclg
shall take place Sunday 22 September at 1.30pm at
@DunloyGAC
. T…
1 day ago
16 September 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
So the 'new' Tier Two Championship is effectively the Tommy Murphy Cup with D3 teams as-well-as D4
1 day ago
16 September 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@puntersg
: The
@ATownNews
office is divided on the Rugby World Cup that gets underway on Friday morning. We have entrusted @PaddyTierney…
2 days ago
16 September 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@JP_Biz
: If anybody knows an Eamon Carvill in Belfast, who was probably out last night, I found his wallet lying in the middle of the st…
2 days ago
15 September 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
FT in Newcastle and
@ClonduffGAC
have beaten
@CarryduffCLG
0-15 to 2-7
2 days ago
15 September 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
HT at Newcastle and
@CarryduffCLG
lead
@ClonduffGAC
2-5 to 0-9
2 days ago
15 September 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
Canavan, as always, is bang on the mark here. Although I think it's time he stepped out of the Sky studio and onto…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 days ago
15 September 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@DrWalidAmer1
: To those who still supoort the apartheid Israeli colonization state; Watch this video. A full squad of terrorist Israeli…
3 days ago
14 September 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
Brexit Gamble: Boris Johnson and the NI-only backstop
rte.ie/news/analysis-…
3 days ago
14 September 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
Time for a bit of fun
pic.twitter.com/iNQk35bx8Q
3 days ago
14 September 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Haha! Absolutely brilliant
twitter.com/MCamerlengo/st…
4 days ago
13 September 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@MercyCollegeNI
: Huge congratulations to our recent Mercy College/
@LLSonline
graduate Louise McDaniels who has signed with Blackburn Ro…
4 days ago
13 September 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@ardoynegac
: Great coverage in this weeks
@NorthBelfastNew
of both our President’s Day & Championship victory. Ard Eoin abú! ⚫️⚪️
#GAA
h…
4 days ago
13 September 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@puntersg
: The
@ATownNews
Inspirational Youth of the West 2019 nominations process continues as we search for the kids in West Belfast w…
5 days ago
13 September 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@puntersg
: The
@ATownNews
Inspirational Youth of the West 2019 nominations process continues as we search for the kids in West Belfast w…
5 days ago
13 September 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: The
@ATownNews
Inspirational Youth of the West 2019 nominations process continues as we search for the kids in West Belfast w…
5 days ago
13 September 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@AntrimLens
: Sadly these are still flying in and out of our country.
pic.twitter.com/IudC4TBkoS
5 days ago
12 September 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: This week’s paper is on sale now!
#FRONTPAGE
pic.twitter.com/Np65ySJOnB
5 days ago
12 September 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
This week’s paper is on sale now!
#FRONTPAGE
pic.twitter.com/Np65ySJOnB
5 days ago
12 September 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: Let's go digital.
@ATownNews
is now available to read online.
edition.pagesuite-professional.co.uk/html5/reader/p…
-
@Neekyatn
@squinteratn
@newbelfast
6 days ago
12 September 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@CLOUGHFERNCYC73
: We the Cloughfern Young Conquerors would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved in our charity footb…
2 weeks ago
05 September 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@ThomasHogg88
: A huge well done to musicians from Cloughfern Young Conquerors who raised almost £2,500 for North Belfast mental health c…
2 weeks ago
05 September 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
This week’s paper is on sale now!
#FRONTPAGE
pic.twitter.com/WJZB2Ya0c4
2 weeks ago
05 September 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
Did someone say election?
pic.twitter.com/8eoEbz9QgU
2 weeks ago
04 September 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@RossaGACBelfast
:
@boyler67
@bronaghboyle1
pic.twitter.com/XaAJ3pE6Ip
2 weeks ago
02 September 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
Eoin Morgan 🔥🔥🔥🔥
3 weeks ago
30 August 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: This week’s paper is on sale now!
#FRONTPAGE
pic.twitter.com/YhVLqt3zuN
4 weeks ago
22 August 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
‘Fighting man’ Sullivan riding the wave in the paid ranks
belfastmediagroup.com/fighting-man-s…
@sullivan_damien
@espn
…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 months ago
02 August 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Conlan and Ruiz make weight ahead of sold-out showdown
belfastmediagroup.com/conlan-and-rui…
pic.twitter.com/yQ2o0lQ2xL
2 months ago
02 August 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
McComb confident he will roar to victory against ‘Le Lion’
belfastmediagroup.com/mccomb-confide…
@sugarseantl
@espn
@MTKGlobal
…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 months ago
02 August 2019
Advertising
Please follow & like us :)
Follow
Belfast Media Group © 2019. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by
WordPress
. Designed by