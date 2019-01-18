Weekend punters cash in

THERE weren’t many winners at about on the football at the weekend. Our 25/1 quad went close and looked to be going well entering the last 10 minutes, but two equalisers killed us. We needed another goal in the Preston v Swansea game for our 36/1 over 2.5 goals bet and we had 8/10 from the BTTS bet – we hope to go one better this weekend.

A few of our online punters struck gold at the weekend with a couple of crackers to ease those January blues.

Brian Shortt struck gold on Result Rush Quad with a £5 free bet. The bet looked doomed when Doncaster led 2-0 at Wycombe but three late, late goals sealed a £1,648.75 payout – not bad for a free bet. Then on Sunday, local punter Gavin McLaughlin won £1,026.38 with a £3 treble at Southwell. The treble worked out at 243/1 – a brilliant piece of punting.

Felix Desjy cut for Supreme Novice after romp

RACING NOTEBOOK

Felix Desjy ran his rivals ragged to win the Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novices’ Hurdle at Punchestown on Sunday and was cut to 16/1 for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham in March.

All the signs were there on Saturday with top Irish amateur, Derek O’Connor flying over to Warwick for the Grade 2 McCoy Contractors 2019 Chase and Ok Corral did not disappoint on the day even though he drifted out to 11/4 from 6/4 he hacked up. He is now the 3/1 favourite for the four-mile National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham following that easy win and expect that man Derek O’Connor to be on board come March.

Looking forward to the brilliant Dublin Racing Festival at the start of February and the Willie Mullins-trained Footpad is all set to run in the Dublin Chase on the Saturday. He is priced at evens to get his first win on the board this season, while his festive conquerer, Simply Ned is as big as 9s.

Apple Jades is priced at 7/4 to win the Irish Champion Hurdle on the same day and it will be interesting to see if she turns up for this one – Willie Mullins has Laurina, Sharjah and Melon in the race.

Weekend Soccer Selections

Saturday Quad

Newcastle

Middlesbrough

Greenock Morton

Blackpool

pays 18/1

Saturday Acca

Charlton, Derby,

St Mirren, Partick

& Motherwell

pays 16/1

Draw Treble

Southampton v Everton

Stoke v Leeds

Luton v Peterborough

pays 45/1

Saturday BTTS & Over 2.5 goals

Rotherham v Brentford

Doncaster v Burton

Macclesfield v Oldham

Aldershot v Chesterfield

Raith v Dunfermline

BTTS pays 16/1

Over 2.5 Goals pays 25/1

Bet what you can afford, do not chase losses. Follow our betting motto of bet small, win big and remember one vital thing, the bookie always wins – never let anyone tell you different.

Betting Source Sean Graham: Download and Print the coupon at https://seangraham.com/coupons/Weekend%20PG%20Coupon.pdf