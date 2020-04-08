We could be heroes….

All has changed in Belfast in the space of a short few days. We have learnt more about ourselves and about our neighbours and are the richer for it. At every turn, we hear echoes of other trying times when backs were to the wall and a battered and fearful community felt it had no-one to turn to.

Then, as now, the reality is that when the community was tested, heroes stepped forward. They are the ordinary people in these extraordinary times who understand that #InThisTogether is not a cliché but a dictum to be lived by.

First among equals in this community effort of course are our health sector heroes. The dedication, commitment and sheer bravery of frontline hospital workers, care home staff and domiciliary carers in the face of the beast that is coronavirus not only saves lives but it gives resolve and determination to the rest of us.

As we enter week four of our fightback against #Covid-19, we reflect on our journey thus far in photos by our lensman Thomas McMullan. By remaining on the streets throughout this ordeal, he too is playing his part to defeat Covid-19 by ensuring that the stories of this unbeatable community are told.

Staff at Brooklands care home with PPE equipment

Deirdre Mains with Clare Adams at Studio Heat on the Stewartstown Road

Cooley’s Garage Atown road









Families in the Whiterock area last night taking part in the Clap for our Heroes display of support for healthcare workers





Shot-in-the-arm to relief efforts of Andersonstown Social Club

Beech Hall to be designated at Covid-19 testing hub

St Paul’s Church on Hawthorne Street

GALAR GAN TRÓCAIRE: Ag siopadóireacht i Sainsburys in Iarthar Bhéal Feirste

Minister Hargey uses sanitiser provided for customers at Medicare Pharmacy

Masked up on the Lisburn Road – and keeping in touch.

A homeless man has set up his tent opposite the police station on the Lisburn Road.

A woman who certainly knows her onions: Francine O’Hare of Fortwilliam Greengrocers

Masked up in a deserted Belfast City Centre

The new normal: shoppers don masks to do their shopping at Lidl on the Andersonstown Road



Shoppers don masks at Marks & Spencer on Lisburn Road today. Pic by Thomas McMullan.

Pictures by our photographer Thomas McMullan All changed, changed utterly…