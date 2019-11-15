Voting now open for the Urban Villages Aisling Award

VOTING has begun online to find the recipient of a new Aisling Award aimed at identifying the best community project based in an Urban Village area.

An initiative of the Stormont Executive championed by the late Martin McGuinness and Peter Robinson, Urban Villages were set up in some of the most underserved areas in Belfast and Derry in order to foster positive community identities, build community strength and enhance the local environment.

Among the trailblazing Belfast enterprises to benefit from Urban Villages support are a shipping crate park boasting a restaurant and bike hub in East Belfast, the Men’s Shed in Colin, and St Malachy’s Youth Club in the Market.

Launching the newest addition to the Aisling Awards, Belfast Media Group Chief Editor Robin Livingstone called on readers to vote for their favourite project.

“For 23 years now, the Aisling Awards have been shining a light on the local heroes whose selfless commitment is the backbone of Belfast. We’re proud to be providing a platform for four exemplary grassroots projects in the Urban Villages areas – effectively the frontline of efforts to build a better and more inclusive Belfast.”

The four transformative initatives shortlisted are Turas in East Belfast, Colin Neighbourhood Partnership in outer West Belfast, YEHA and Streetbeat for Carezone in Schools in North Belfast, and South Belfast Youth Action Partnership.

Readers can vote now at: aisling-events.com/urban-villages-ambassador-aisling-award/