Voters go to polls for Westminster election

POLLING stations have opened across the North in the General Election.

102 candidates are competing for 18 Westminster seats.

Polling stations opened at 7am and will close at 10pm with results expected to be finalised early on Friday morning.

A total of 1,293,971 people are eligible to vote across the north.

North Belfast is expected to witness one of the tightest contests, between DUP’s Nigel Dodds and Sinn Féin’s John Finucane, with Nuala McAllister of Alliance the other candidate on the ballot paper.

In South Belfast, SDLP’s Claire Hanna is the bookies favourite to oust outgoing DUP MP Emma Little-Pengelly. Alliance’s Paula Bradshaw, Michael Henderson (UUP) and Chris McHugh (Aontu) complete the line-up.

In East Belfast, it looks to be a two-horse race between outgoing DUP MP Gavin Robinson and Alliance leader Naomi Long. Carl McClean also stands for the Ulster Unionist Party.

West Belfast Sinn Féin incumbent MP Paul Maskey is overwhelming favourite to retain his seat once again. Voters can also plump for Gerry Carroll (PBP), Paul Doherty (SDLP), Donnamarie Higgins (Alliance), Monica Digney (Aontú) and Frank McCoubrey (DUP).

The General Election operates on a first-past-the-post system. Voters should mark the ballot paper with a single X next to their candidate of choice.

Voters must bring photo ID to the polling station. The polling card received through the post is for information purposes only and is not acceptable ID for voting purposes.

The following ID documents are accepted:

• A UK, Irish or EEA driving licence (photographic part; provisional accepted)

• A UK, Irish or EU passport

• An Electoral Identity Card

• A Translink Senior SmartPass

• A Translink 60+ SmartPass

• A Translink War Disabled SmartPass

• A Translink Blind Person’s SmartPass