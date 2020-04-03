VIDEO REPORT: West Belfast Food Bank appeals for more donations as ‘supplies run low’

Community activists who have co-ordinated a mammoth relief effort across West Belfast this week have appealed to the public to support a vital food bank which is supporting vulnerable families during the Coronavirus lockdown.

Ann-Marie McKee (in video above) of Community Restorative Justice, who made a run of supplies collected in the Twinbrook area to the food bank drop-off point on the Suffolk Road on Friday, said supplies were running low. “I got a call this morning from the Glen Parent Youth Group for supplies and have left over about 30 parcels to go to families in the Andersonstown area,” she said.

And, in a Tweet on Friday afternoon, the Upper Andersonstown Community Forum, which has been to the fore in the crisis response, said more supplies were needed. “This has been a very emotional week delivering parcels and we have been inundated with calls of people in need,” the Tweet reads. “We have done our best to cater for most but our supplies have run out.”

Anyone who wishes to donate supplies or funds to the West Belfast Food Bank should contact Jim Girvan at Upper Andersonstown Community Forum in Tullymore Community Centre, phone 02890-622201.