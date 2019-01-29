Two men released on police bail following Ian Ogle murder

Pic to be credited to Pacemaker

TWO men arrested over the murder of 45-year-old Ian Ogle in East Belfast have been released on police bail.

Mr Ogle died after he was assaulted at Cluan Place, off the Albertbridge Road, around 9pm on Sunday night. Two women, aged 35 and 36, who were arrested on Monday night, remain in police custody. Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward, particularly anyone who may have seen a group of men running in the area.

Searches believed to be linked to the investigation took place on the lower Newtownards Road on Monday. Less than a mile from the murder scene, the PSNI cordoned off an area near Pitt Place.

Local DUP MP Gavin Robinson condemned the murder, while the Grand Secretary of the Orange Order, Rev Mervyn Gibson, met Mr Ogle’s family and said they were “devastated.” Local PUP Councillor Dr John Kyle said: “Ian has served his local community for years. He will be sadly missed by many.”

Local DUP Councillor George Dorrian, who also knew the victim, said he had been told Mr Ogle was beaten by a group of people in a “barbaric attack”. He said people could not believe the level of violence involved.

Mr Ogle had acted as a spokesperson for the loyalist community and took part in a meeting of the loyalist Ulster People’s Forum in 2013.

Please follow and like us: