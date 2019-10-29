Two males admit Meli violence charges

TWO young men have admitted charges arising from violent altercations in West Belfast, which culminated in the death of father-of-one Christopher Meli.

Mr Meli (20) was beaten to death on a pathway in Twinbrook, known as Doc’s Lane, on December 12, 2015.

Several people were arrested and charged with offences linked to the murder and with charges linked to other violent confrontations in the area on the night in question.

Two men who entered not-guilty pleas were back at Belfast Crown Court on Friday, where a new charge was added to the bill of indictment. When this new charge – of occasioning actual bodily harm to Stephen Woods – was put to Aaron Stilges, he replied, “Guilty.”

He also admitted a charge that on December 12, 2015 he fought and made an affray.

The 21-year-old, of Laurelvale in Crumlin, County Antrim, had faced other charges, which were left on the books, following Friday’s pleas.

Also admitting a charge of affray on the same date was 21-year-old Daniel McGrath of Thornhill Crescent in Dunmurry. Other charges leveled against him were left on the books.

Eight people denied offences linked to the fatal incident. Three defendants subsequently pleaded guilty to various offences. Five more are due to stand trial at Belfast Crown Court in November. Three deny murdering Mr Meli.

Mr Justice Colton told Stilges and McGrath he would sentence them for the charges they admitted at the conclusion of the trial.

