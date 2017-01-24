Two further arrests over PSNI officer shooting

POLICE investigating the attempted murder of an officer have arrested two more men.

The men, aged 30 and 39 were arrested in West Belfast on Monday. A 36-year-old remains in custody and is assisting police with their enquiries.

The PSNI officer was shot in the arm at Edenderry filling station on the Crumlin Road around 7.30pm on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, a PSNI detective leading the investigation appealed for information about a car he believes was used in the attack.

Detective Superintendent Kevin Geddes said: “The investigation into the shooting of a community police officer in North Belfast is progressing and I’m appealing for information about a car we believe was used in the attack.

“We would like to trace the movements of a dark red Audi A4 Estate, registration number KNZ 2862. It’s around 15 years old – an old-style model. We believe it was used by those involved to leave the scene following the shooting.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who saw the vehicle around the Flax Street and Crumlin Road around 7.30pm on Sunday night and in Culmore Gardens (in upper Andersonstown) about 30 minutes later at 8pm where it was found burnt out. I’d also like to hear from anyone who noticed this car and its movements during December 2016 up to last night’s shooting.

“We have recovered bullets from a number of locations on the forecourt and in several cars. Any one of these could quite easily killed or seriously injured local people, including the children who were at the station. Had any of the bullets hit the fuel containers we may have also been facing casualties from an explosion. It was completely reckless.

“I’m pleased to say the community police officer who sustained two bullet wounds to his arm has now undergone surgery and is recovering well in hospital.

“I would ask anyone with information to phone 101 or if you would prefer to remain anonymous contact independent charity Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”

The attack has been widely condemned across the political spectrum.