Tuckers Bakery and Deli: A new Gaeltacht Quarter go-to

SITUATED in the heart of Belfast’s vibrant Gaeltacht Quarter, Tuckers Bakery and Deli could hardly be better located. This busy stretch of the Falls Road has no shortage of eateries and past experience has shown that it takes real quality to last there but, luckily, quality is something Tuckers has in abundance.

The Gaeltacht Quarter is a hive of business activity and is also home to St Mary’s University College, so a good rule of thumb when choosing somewhere to dine during office hours is to follow the local workforce and students. When my colleagues and I visited Tuckers at lunchtime on Thursday it was bustling with precisely that type of clientele. Having already tried one of their impressive sausage rolls during a passing visit on one Saturday morning, I had already planned a return to sample some more of the items on their enticing menu.

Upon entering, we were shown to our table by our waitress Nicola, who also happens to head up the business alongside her partner, Dale. The interior of Tuckers is brightly decorated giving it a casual and laidback feel. Illustrations and sketches from local artist Joseph McGuinness also adorn the walls – an enjoyable touch that was admired during our visit.

Since this was my first proper Tuckers experience, I felt that having a go at the fry was essential. Universally adored, the fry is the staple of most good café’s and Tuckers did not disappoint. Simply billed as the full Irish fry, this sizeable offering had all the hallmarks of a classic. Two slices of thick-cut bacon, two quality butcher style pork sausages, fresh vegetable roll, black and white pudding and a perfectly cooked sunny side up egg were served alongside the usual trimmings as well as a welcome hash brown. Given its sheer proportions, this fry is not for the faint hearted, however, with each bite as good as the first, I had no problem finishing it off.

Across the table, my colleague opted for the burger, which was served with nicely seasoned and crisp French fries. While I was obliged in tasting a few of the fries, my colleague was unlikely to part with any piece of his burger. Served in a soft floury bun, the burger was expertly cooked – seared on the outside and moist on the inside.

A no-nonsense club sandwich made up the rest of the order; fresh ingredients properly assembled and served with a generous portion of fries.

After washing everything down with several cups of tea, we left Tuckers feeling full and satisfied. The friendly service and wide range of excellent mains, sandwiches, pastries and deli items would be reason enough for anyone to pay this local gem a visit. Despite having opened its doors just six months ago, Tuckers has already established itself as a firm favourite on the Falls Road. My colleagues and I fully intend to return in the near future, and I have already promised myself another fry at the very least.

Tuckers Bakery and Deli, 206 Falls Road,

Belfast BT12 6AH.

Tel: 07394066322