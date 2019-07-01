Tributes paid to Tyrella beach ‘one punch’ victim

TRIBUTES have been paid to West Belfast man Darren O’Neill who died after an alleged ‘one-punch’ incident at Tyrella Beach.

The 22-year-old, who had been in a critical condition in hospital since Thursday, died on Saturday.

Football clubs across the city have paid their respects to the family, which is well known in sporting circles.

St James’ Swifts FC held a minute’s silence for the family on Saturday night at a presentation ceremony his brother Kyle was due to be recognised at.

“The Swifts would like to send sincere condolences to our player Kyle O’Neill and family on the tragic death of his brother Darren,” they posted.

“Kyle was to receive a top goalscorer award at our presentation last night, instead we held an impeccably observed minute’s silence. Rest in Peace Darren.”

Shamrock Football Club in North Belfast added: “All at Shamrock FC would like to pass on their sincerest condolences to two of our ladies players, Danielle and Nikita O’Neill, and their family on the untimely passing of their brother Darren O’Neill under such tragic circumstances.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. May he rest in peace.”

A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course to determine the cause of Darren’s death.

Detective Chief Inspector Darren McCartney said: “I can confirm that 22-year old Darren O’Neill, who was admitted to hospital following an incident at Tyrella Beach near Newcastle on Thursday 27th June, has died.

“I would like to offer my sympathy to the family and friends of Darren at this very sad time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding Darren’s death and I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1913 27/06/19.”

A 21-year-old man who has been charged with grievous bodily harm is due in court on July 25.

