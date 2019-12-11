Tributes paid to Jerry Thompson

TRIBUTES have been paid to an Irish League footballer who died suddenly last night (Tuesday).

Father-of-one Jerry Thompson (24), who was from the Oldpark area of North Belfast, played for Carrick Rangers. The former Cliftonville Olympic, Larne and Portadown defender joined Carrick from Ards earlier this season.

In a statement, the club said they were “saddened” by his “very untimely death”.

“Gerard, or Jerry, as he was more affectionately known, joined the club earlier this season and he became an instant hit with his teammates and our supporters. He was a larger than life character who brought a fantastic energy and commitment to our club.

“Although he was only with us for a short time, he will be fondly remembered by everyone associated with Carrick Rangers FC.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all of Jerry’s family and friends at this difficult and sad time.

“Rest in peace, Jerry. You will forever be a member of the Amber Army.”

Jerry, who made ten appearances for Carrick this season, scored his first goal for the club in a 6-2 win over Glenavon on November 30.

The NI Football League said: “The NI Football League is deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Carrick Rangers player Jerry Thompson.

“Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with Jerry’s family and friends at this extremely sad time, as well everyone connected with Carrick Rangers FC and his former clubs.”

