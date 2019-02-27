Trade unionist movement launch in Belfast

A NEW trade union movement say unionist workers must be heard in the debate on ending Irish partition.

Trade Unionists for a New and United Ireland (TUNUI) comprises more than 150 trade union officials, including a number of general secretaries.

Having unveiled the movement in Dublin on Monday, the group held their launch in the north on Tuesday morning at Belfast’s Linen Hall Library.

TUNUI want to advocate for reunification and convince the trade unions in Ireland to adopt a pro-unity stance.

Spokesman Ruairi Creaney, from the Communication Workers Union, said that a conference being organised by TUNUI in Dublin in April would devote part of the programme to addressing unionist concerns.

“I don’t think the unionist working class are as afraid of this issue as the media and others make it out to be,” he said.

“It is patronising and dismissive of our unionist brothers and sisters. I think they will be up for the debate. This is about their future as much as it is about ours.”

Sinn Féin National Chairperson Declan Kearney MLA welcomed the launch of the initiative.

“In October 2018 I spoke at an event organised by the Irish Congress of Trade Unions where I made a direct appeal to the Labour movement to engage in the discussion on Irish Unity and to put it’s mark on this debate,” he said.

“In the intervening months, the focus on reunification has intensified with more and more citizens engaging in conversations about future constitutional change in our country.

“At the end of January this year, 1500 citizens packed the Waterfront Hall to engage in a conversation about the future of Ireland beyond Brexit.

“That was another clear indication of the dynamic which now underpins the Irish unity debate.

“It is crucial that any future constitutional change is influenced and shaped by the people, and that equality, social justice and citizens rights are at its core.

“An opportunity is now opening up to reshape Ireland and Irish society for this and future generations.

“The Labour movement in Ireland should be central to that process by asserting workers, citizens and democratic rights.

“The Irish Congress of Trade Unions should bring the full weight of its resources and influence to this debate.

“The Labour movement will only successfully put its mark on the Irish unity debate by asserting the primacy of economic democracy, and a rights-based society in a new Ireland.

“That will require Irish trade unionists to take strategic positions on supporting calls for an Irish unity referendum, and then to campaign positively for constitutional change.

“The Irish Labour movement should immediately set about introducing a progressive Labour agenda to the Irish unity debate, and to the unfolding discourse on future constitutional and political change. Labour should not wait.”