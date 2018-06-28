Top acts for Féile Planet Love dance festival

THE legendary Planet Love dance music festival will set out its stall as part of Féile an Phobail’s 30th anniversary celebrations – and admittance is free.

The event of the summer will take place on Wednesday August 8, at the new outdoor event space in the Falls Park, and with a capacity of 10,000, it is shaping up to be a night to remember.

The Planet Love concert will be headlined by Headhunterz, one of the worlds leading hardstyle DJ’s, with support from iconic dance scene stalwarts such as Marco V, Alex Kidd, Kutski, Aly and Fila, John O’Callaghan, Judge Jules, Scot Project and Dave Pearce.

The first 1,000 tickets for the event will be available from the Féile an Phobail office at 144 Falls Road (today) Thursday June 28 at 7pm and will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. Tickets are limited to two per person.

“We have been working hard over the past few months to secure Planet Love for our 30th anniversary of Féile an Phobail,” said Féile Director Kevin Gamble. “The news that Headhunterz is to headline the event is fantastic, along with support from world renowned DJs. Local talent will also have their chance to play on the same bill with some of the biggest dance artists around today,” he said.

“The event is supported by Belfast City Council and the great news for everyone is that attendance is free.”

“Everyone attending will need a ticket – and once they are gone, they are gone,” he said.

“Tickets will also be available online from Glisstr and a link will be provided on the Féile Facebook page from this Friday – there will be a maximum of two tickets per person.

“Planet Love is going to be a spectacular event and an incredible occasion and this is Féile’s way of saying thank you to everyone for their support over many, many years.”

