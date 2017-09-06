‘Time to Shine’ for the young in North Belfast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CALLING all young budding actors and actresses in North Belfast. It’s your ‘Time to Shine’ thanks to the popular drama classes, brought to you by Ardoyne actress Louise Matthews.

Taking place weekly in Glengormley and Oldpark, ‘Time to Shine’ classes caters from aged three to ten years old, focusing on the personal development of each individual pupil through the use of drama, games and the craft of acting.

Louise is a graduate of the Gaiety School of Acting, Dublin – Ireland’s Premier Theatre School – and boasts a wealth of experience within drama and professional acting.

A self-employed actress, Louise decided to set up ‘Time to Shine’ private classes for young performers after success showcasing her skills to community and youth groups.

“Our aim is to increase in self-worth, esteem and confidence of our pupils,” she explained.

“Whether your child has a dream of becoming a performer, just loves to shine and have fun, or is feeling a little hidden behind shyness we can cater to their needs.

“Our classes are child-centred. We are not focused on end products or performances but rather the personal development of each child through the worlds, characters and stories they want to portray.

“This is not a drama school, these are flexible classes that teach the very craft of acting which can be transferred into beneficial tools for your child’s everyday life.

“It is about helping a young person to grow in self-worth and confidence and be secure in their own uniqueness.

“Classes are unique and led by children in many ways. We listen to what they want to learn and get from the experience.

“It is about building confidence for the children which they can use to create their own characters and shows.

“I work closely with a lot of directors so we do a lot of screen work with the kids for film and television. They are much more interested in acting for the camera rather than theatre performances.

“Many of the kids are really shy outside of my classes but when they come here, they aren’t at all. The classes is their chance to shine and the one place they feel they totally belong.”

Louise, who was interested in singing and dancing from a young age wants children who attend the classes to enjoy and make the most of the experience from professionals.

All teachers are professional actors, experienced youth workers or arts facilitators.

“When I was growing up in Ardoyne, I didn’t have anyone around me who I could learn from.

“I couldn’t afford drama classes or professional teaching.

“The kids can gain huge inspiration from the success of our teachers as well.”

Classes take place in St Brigid’s Church Hall in Glengormley on Saturdays and at Oldpark Sacred Heart Church Hall on Mondays.

For more information on the classes contact Louise Matthews on 07814096519 or email louisemathews @gmail.com