Tim and Jake unveiled as Féile comedy leads

NORTH is set to meet West as Belfast’s comedy big hitters come together for Féile an Phobail’s annual comedy night.

Féile’s ‘Big Comedy Night Out’ will take place on Friday, August 2 in the Devenish Complex and will be headlined by North Belfast duo Tim McGarry and Jake O’Kane of The Blame Game fame. Special guests on the evening will include Teresa Livingstone and Terry McHugh.

The Comedy Night has always been one of the biggest attractions at the annual Féile an Phobail.

Féile an Phobail director Kevin Gamble spoke of how Féile comedy night is “always one of the August festival highlights”.

“Each year we sell out well in advance of the event date,” he said. “This year we have teamed up with David Hull Promotions to put together what will be a fantastic show. Jake O’Kane will present the show and we are delighted that this year’s special guests are Tim McGarry, Teresa Livingstone and Terry McHugh.

“Teresa Livingstone has appeared on Late Licence and The Blame Game and is known as a musical comedian. Interestingly, she is also the former head of music at Corpus Christi College.

“Audiences on the night should be prepared for uncompromising political satire, hard hitting honest critical comedy that will spare no-one and take a very funny look at life.”

Tickets for Féile’s Big Comedy Night Out are now on sale from Ticketmaster online and from Ticketmaster outlets.

Tickets are also available directly from the Devenish Complex.